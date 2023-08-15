Andy Cohen’s Mother Steams John Mayer’s Shirt Ahead of Night Out: 'Mom Stops at Nothing to Help'

The Bravo host shared a photo of his mother steaming the singer's outfit on Instagram prior to an Ed Sheeran concert: "My mom stops at nothing to help other house guests!"

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Updated on August 15, 2023 05:55PM EDT
andy cohenâs mom steaming john mayerâs clothes in the hamptons
Andy Cohen's mom streaming John Mayer's clothes. Photo:

Andy Cohen/Instagram

When you're as close as Andy Cohen and John Mayer, your friends become family.

That's how it appeared this week when the Bravo host’s mom, Evelyn Cohen, 75, helped Mayer out with his wardrobe during a visit to the Hamptons, New York.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Cohen shared a photo of his mother steaming Mayer’s button-down shirt while he stood behind her, watching the good deed.

“My mom stops at nothing to help other house guests,” Cohen captioned the photo.

The two stars were later spotted heading to Ed Sheeran's SiriusXM concert at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, along with a slew of celebs.

Cohen revealed how the pair's relationship is special during an appearance on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi in 2022.

"John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions," Cohen, 55, told the host. "He very quickly in our friendship started saying, 'You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you.' "

He continued, "He is someone to say, 'I love you and I cherish you and I cherish our friendship' — just this stuff that straight guys aren't necessarily supposed to say."

For his part Mayer, 45, honored Cohen with a speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2022.

"Andy really is the world's friend,” he said. “I've walked with him down city streets and been on FaceTime with him as he goes about his day, and each and every time he's recognized, he's said 'hello' to just like a friend. 'What's up Andy?' 'Hey Andy!' 'Loved what you said about [former N.Y.C. mayor Bill] de Blasio!' He's also my friend, my dear friend. And there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on.”

"He's a Madonna stan and a Deadhead. He's an A-lister, who parties like a B-lister, with the free spirit of a C-lister," Mayer added. "I love Andy more than I can tell you. He's a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother — and more recently he's become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father."

Andy Cohen and John Mayer
John Mayer honors Andy Cohen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Amy Sussman/Getty

Cohen celebrated his son Benjamin's 3rd birthday the same day he received his Walk of Fame star, and Mayer posed with the birthday boy for a photo. Cohen is also father to 15-month-old daughter Lucy Eve.

The Andy Cohen Live host shared a photo of Mayer playing guitar for his son, Benjamin, at his Los Angeles home back in December 2020 — and he captioned it with the perfect Grateful Dead reference.

"Twinkle Twinkle > Bertha," Cohen wrote, referring to their favorite band. In the photo, Mayer strummed a purple guitar while Ben watched his dad's friend play.

With a shared love of the Grateful Dead, Cohen and Mayer even went on a road trip in 2015 to see the band live, shortly before Mayer began touring with the offshoot, Dead & Company.

"John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship. He's one of our greatest living guitarists, and I'm regarded as the dude that stirs the s--- on late-night TV," Cohen wrote in an article for Entertainment Weekly at the time. "We do have one thing that bonds us: our love of the Grateful Dead. So when the band did five shows this summer — their last ever — we used their Santa Clara, California, gigs as an excuse to take a road trip and bro it up."

