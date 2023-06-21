Andy Cohen Jokes That 'Real Housewives of Ozempic' Is 'Already Airing'

Several 'Real Housewives' stars have spoken out about using the Type 2 medication Ozempic for weight loss

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 12:27AM EDT
Andy Cohen
Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Andy Cohen is poking fun at the Real Housewives who use Ozempic.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, responded to a joke TV writer Gary Janetti made about the Real Housewives franchise stars who use the FDA-approved antidiabetic medication to lose weight.

“This summer on Bravo, The Real Housewives of Ozempic,” Janetti, 57, posted on Instagram Tuesday.

“It’s already airing,” Cohen wrote in the comment section.

Andy commented

Instagram

Ozempic and Wegovy are brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend. Their competitor, Mounjaro, the brand name for tirzepatide, is a once-weekly injectable prescription medication that helps overweight or obese people with Type 2 diabetes lose up to 15% of their body weight, drug maker Eli Lilly announced on April 27.

The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up author previously commented on the rising use of Ozempic to slim down.

"Everyone is suddenly showing up 25 pounds lighter. What happens when they stop taking #Ozempic ?????" Cohen tweeted last September.

In April, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania admitted to Cohen on WWHL that she "got on the bandwagon" and started taking Ozempic.

"I wasn't going to come to [the] reunion looking bigger than anyone else," Catania, 52, explained.

Cohen asked if she'd experienced any side effects from taking the drug. "No, just not hungry," she said.

Jackie Goldschneider gave her two cents on her costar’s Ozempic use during the season 13 reunion of RHONJ earlier this month.

Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock, Cindy Ord/Getty

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing to want to lose weight,” said Goldschneider, who’s been vocal about recovering from an eating disorder. “I mean, I know more than anyone how addictive it is to want to lose weight. I think the problem is gonna be one day people have to go off of it. And then the studies show that you gain all the weight back pretty quickly.”

“You’re going to have all these people who are addicted to being thin, who suddenly are saying, ‘Oh, my God, what do I do? How do I get back to being thin?’ ” she explained on the show. “And that’s where dangerous habits are going to come in and that is what scares me.”

In February, Goldschneider, 46, addressed her concerns with those in the Bravo-verse who misuse Ozempic on the Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

"A lot of people in the Housewives world are on Ozempic,” she said. “A lot of my friends are in the Housewives world, so it was tough for me to come back, and suddenly no one's eating when we go out to dinner.”

Other housewives have spoken out against allegations that they have lost weight with the help of Ozempic, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais.

Kyle Richards, Garcelle
Getty Images (2)

I have never tried Ozempic or any of those medicines so stop spreading lies. You don’t know me,” Richards, 54, wrote in the comments of her Instagram post on Monday. 

“I’m sorry but you don’t get muscles from that,” she added, referring to the photo of herself at the gym.

Similarly, Beauvais, 56, corrected a Twitter user who suspected that she lost weight when she stepped out for a Pride Month event in Los Angeles last week.

“Garcelle has slimmed down quite a bit. Ozempic?? Or healthy eating?” the follower wrote.

The reality star quickly responded, “Don’t even start with that ozempic thing I’m not playing with that!!!”

