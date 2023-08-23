Andy Cohen Says Jennifer Lawrence Made Him 'Nervous' When They Kissed: 'I Think She's So Hot'

The two kissed during a June episode of "Watch What Happens Live" after Cohen joked they were "negotiating a kiss"

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on August 23, 2023
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence
Photo:

 Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty 

Andy Cohen is dishing on his kiss with Jennifer Lawrence.

On What What Happens Live this week, the host was asked by an audience member during an “Ask Andy” segment about how he would “rank” Lawrence as a kisser.

The viewer was referring to Cohen’s quick kiss with the actress on a previous episode that aired in June while she was promoting her movie No Hard Feelings.

“You know what? I was so nervous to kiss her,” Cohen, 55, recalled of the moment. “I think she’s so hot.”

“Yeah, it was nice,” he added. “It was really nice.”

The pair had smooched after Cohen had joked with the audience that he was “negotiating a kiss” with Lawrence. She then replied, “I just feel like you’ve kissed John Mayer, but you’ve never kissed me.” 

“I am attracted to you,” Cohen said at the time. “I mean, I’d love to kiss you.” 

Lawrence replied, “Okay, great.” Cohen then leaned over and the pair locked lips for a second before Cohen excitedly waved his arms and feet in the air while sitting in his chair.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence
A photo of Andy Cohen and Jennifer Lawrence during her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live.'.

 Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty 

Cohen has previously had to clarify his relationship with another famous person he kissed, Mayer, after he told Howard Stern on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that they were (platonically) in love.

Cohen said in June he was upset by the many headlines that declared his love for the singer, 45, and said he'd originally made the comment "flippantly and off-handedly." The father of two also said he and Mayer had never had a sexual relationship.

Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen. Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"It became headline news. And the more it became headline news, the more butthurt I got over it," Cohen said on Radio Andy. "You know why? Are two men not allowed to say that they're in love? Are we all so flipped out?"

He continued, "That's why I just think that a friendship of two guys, that doesn't seem like headline news to me… Yes, I offhandedly said we love each other. And then the longer it went I was like, 'Y'all need to kind of get ahold of yourself.' "

