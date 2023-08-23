Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Video of 15-Month-Old Daughter Lucy's First Time in the Ocean

The TV personality is dad to Lucy and his son Ben, 4

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 23, 2023 01:13PM EDT
andy cohen daughter first time in ocean
Photo:

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen is introducing his daughter to new experiences.

On Tuesday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 55, posted a sweet video on his Instagram Story showing the dad of two holding daughter Lucy, 15 months, as he waded into the water with her for the first time.

The TV personality wore a bright orange T-shirt, making him easy to spot as the video zoomed in and out. Lucy looked at her dad and then back at the camera, waving a hand hello.

"Lucy's first time in the ocean," Cohen wrote across the video.

Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy and son Benjamin Allen, 4.

At the end of July, the TV personality posted a sweet photo of himself and his daughter as they sat together and enjoyed the summer sun. Wearing what appeared to be the same orange shirt from the father-daughter beach day, Cohen held his daughter as they sat on a stoop by the beach.

"Summer Lovin' ☀️♥️," he captioned the photo.

In May, the proud dad celebrated his daughter's first birthday with a tribute on Instagram.  "Happy birthday, sweetheart! ❤️," he wrote in the caption of a photo where the two posed with a gold "1" balloon to mark Lucy's first birthday.

Later, in a video shared to his Instagram Story, Cohen marked his daughter's new age as he sat with her at home.

"Just beginning Lucy's second year of life today," the host said as his toddler sat on his lap in her pajamas, pointing to the two small pigtails on Lucy's head. "I did the hair this morning and you know what, she really submitted to it."

He then turned to his smiling toddler and said to her, "I really feel like you saw what I was doing and you let me try."

Seated on Cohen's lap, Lucy played with a balloon that the father-of-two said she "loved," as well as a maraca, which he revealed was a special gift from Anderson Cooper's son, Wyatt, 3.

"Little Wyatt Cooper gave her this maraca which she really loves," Cohen shared of the toy his toddler couldn't put down, later admitting the toy could just be called a rattle.

