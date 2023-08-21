Andy Cohen Hangs with Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi: 'One of These Things Is Not Like the Other'

When you have a circle of friends as big as Andy Cohen, sometimes it turns out that your guests have a lot in common.

The TV personality, 55, was keeping in good company last week. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host shared that he was recently hanging out in a group with Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi.

In a sweet photo posted to Instagram, the three rock stars and the Bravo personality were all smiles as they kicked back together in the Hamptons last week.

Cohen even made a joke about how iconic his guests were in the caption. “One of these things is not like the other!” he wrote.

He also directed fans to check out his recent interview with Sheeran, 32, on his podcast Andy Cohen’s Deep & Shallow Podcast on SiriusXM. The singer-songwriter joined him for a conversation last week ahead of a special performance at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amangansett, New York. Mayer, 45, and Bon Jovi, 61, were among the many famous faces who went to the show, where the image Cohen posted was snapped.

On the episode, Cohen and the “Eyes Closed” singer had a candid conversation about what’s next in his career, including an upcoming album called Autumn and eventually a rerecording of another one of his Taylor Swift collaborations, “End Game,” for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

The recording artist also opened up about why he’s uninterested in headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show anytime soon. He explained that he sees the sporting event as “an American thing” and that his stripped-down performance style wouldn’t translate to the major stage. “I don't have pizzazz,” he shared. “I think that would be the only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else.”

Earlier this year, Bon Jovi joined Cohen for an interview on his Radio Andy SiriusXM show. During their chat, the rock legend confirmed his 21-year-old son Jake Bongiovi's engagement to actress Millie Bobby Brown, 19.

"I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” he told the radio host.

Andy Cohen. Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Mayer spent even more time with Cohen last week. While the Grammy winner was staying at the Bravo star’s house in the Hamptons, he shared a sweet photo on Instagram of his mother steaming his guest’s shirt.

"My mom stops at nothing to help other house guests,” Cohen posted in the caption of the photo, in which Mayer looked on at the good deed.

The two stars have long been friends. Cohen spoke about why their relationship works on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi in 2022.

"John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions," he shared. "He very quickly in our friendship started saying, 'You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you.'"

He added, "He is someone to say, 'I love you and I cherish you and I cherish our friendship' — just this stuff that straight guys aren't necessarily supposed to say."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mayer also honored Cohen with a speech when he received his Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2022.

"Andy really is the world's friend,” he said. “I've walked with him down city streets and been on FaceTime with him as he goes about his day, and each and every time he's recognized, he's said 'hello' to just like a friend. 'What's up Andy?' 'Hey Andy!' 'Loved what you said about [former N.Y.C. mayor Bill] de Blasio!' He's also my friend, my dear friend. And there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on.”

"He's a Madonna stan and a Deadhead. He's an A-lister, who parties like a B-lister, with the free spirit of a C-lister," Mayer continued. "I love Andy more than I can tell you. He's a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother — and more recently he's become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father."