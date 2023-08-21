Entertainment Music Andy Cohen Hangs with Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi: 'One of These Things Is Not Like the Other' The musicians and the TV/radio personality got together last week after a special Ed Sheeran performance By Sadie Bell Sadie Bell Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 05:45PM EDT Trending Videos Andy Cohen and John Mayer in the Hamptons on Aug. 14, 2023. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM When you have a circle of friends as big as Andy Cohen, sometimes it turns out that your guests have a lot in common. The TV personality, 55, was keeping in good company last week. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host shared that he was recently hanging out in a group with Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi. In a sweet photo posted to Instagram, the three rock stars and the Bravo personality were all smiles as they kicked back together in the Hamptons last week. Cohen even made a joke about how iconic his guests were in the caption. “One of these things is not like the other!” he wrote. Andy Cohen’s Son Ben, 4, Admits He Hides and Eats Chips Every Morning — See the Video! He also directed fans to check out his recent interview with Sheeran, 32, on his podcast Andy Cohen’s Deep & Shallow Podcast on SiriusXM. The singer-songwriter joined him for a conversation last week ahead of a special performance at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amangansett, New York. Mayer, 45, and Bon Jovi, 61, were among the many famous faces who went to the show, where the image Cohen posted was snapped. On the episode, Cohen and the “Eyes Closed” singer had a candid conversation about what’s next in his career, including an upcoming album called Autumn and eventually a rerecording of another one of his Taylor Swift collaborations, “End Game,” for Reputation (Taylor’s Version). The recording artist also opened up about why he’s uninterested in headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show anytime soon. He explained that he sees the sporting event as “an American thing” and that his stripped-down performance style wouldn’t translate to the major stage. “I don't have pizzazz,” he shared. “I think that would be the only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else.” Ed Sheeran Delights Fans — and VIP Spectators — During Private SiriusXM Show in the Hamptons Earlier this year, Bon Jovi joined Cohen for an interview on his Radio Andy SiriusXM show. During their chat, the rock legend confirmed his 21-year-old son Jake Bongiovi's engagement to actress Millie Bobby Brown, 19. "I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” he told the radio host. Andy Cohen. Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Andy Cohen’s Mother Steams John Mayer’s Shirt Ahead of Night Out: 'Mom Stops at Nothing to Help' Mayer spent even more time with Cohen last week. While the Grammy winner was staying at the Bravo star’s house in the Hamptons, he shared a sweet photo on Instagram of his mother steaming his guest’s shirt. "My mom stops at nothing to help other house guests,” Cohen posted in the caption of the photo, in which Mayer looked on at the good deed. The two stars have long been friends. Cohen spoke about why their relationship works on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi in 2022. "John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions," he shared. "He very quickly in our friendship started saying, 'You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you.'" He added, "He is someone to say, 'I love you and I cherish you and I cherish our friendship' — just this stuff that straight guys aren't necessarily supposed to say." Andy Cohen Smiles by the Beach with 14-Month-Old Daughter Lucy in Cute New Photo: 'Summer Lovin' Mayer also honored Cohen with a speech when he received his Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2022. "Andy really is the world's friend," he said. "I've walked with him down city streets and been on FaceTime with him as he goes about his day, and each and every time he's recognized, he's said 'hello' to just like a friend. 'What's up Andy?' 'Hey Andy!' 'Loved what you said about [former N.Y.C. mayor Bill] de Blasio!' He's also my friend, my dear friend. And there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on.” "He's a Madonna stan and a Deadhead. He's an A-lister, who parties like a B-lister, with the free spirit of a C-lister," Mayer continued. "I love Andy more than I can tell you. He's a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother — and more recently he's become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father."