Andy Cohen Ditches His Shoes While Hosting ‘WWHL’ After the Air Conditioner Gives Out

The summer temperatures are up and Andy Cohen is stripping down!

On Sunday night’s broadcast of Watch What Happens Live, the Bravo host, 55, kicked things off with a disclaimer. “The air conditioning is not working in our building tonight, so Daddy is so hot,” he confessed. “I may be taking my shoes off in a second. I’m sorry.”

As it turns out, Cohen wasn’t kidding. Shortly after, while chatting with his guests for the night — Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank and comedian Michael Rapaport — the television producer took off his tan blazer before also removing his shoes, revealing his bare feet. In a photo shared by WWHL on X (formerly known as Twitter), Cohen smiled on the set of the late-night talk show as he attempted to cool down.

“I don’t think I’ve ever hosted the show barefoot, and I’m not minding it,” he said of the filming first.

Andy Cohen removed his shoes to cool off on a recent episode of 'Watch What Happens Live.'. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Luckily, the lack of cool air didn’t last too long. Before the episode ended, Cohen made an announcement. “I am happy to report [that] I think they fixed the AC,” he shared while putting his clothing back on.

During the show, the SiriusXM radio host played a game of Do! You! Regret It!? with Taank. “We are only five episodes into the new RHONY, and Jessel has already racked up enough drama to play a game usually reserved for Real Housewives veterans,” Cohen said at the start of the segment.

Once the game commenced, Taank had no problem admitting that she felt she overreacted about the lingerie she was gifted by castmate Jenna Lyons during a televised girl’s trip. In the RHONY episode at the center of the discussion, the women took a quick getaway to Erin Dana Lichy’s home in the Hamptons. Lyons packed presents for the group, but Taank wasn’t a fan of what the former J.Crew creative director picked for her, insisting that the outfit wasn’t “her style” and that the other ladies had better options.

Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, and Jenna Lyons. Bryan Bedder/Getty

“I mean, I should put myself in Jenna’s shoes. It was the most generous — I mean, she’s so thoughtful. I regret it,” Taank told Cohen.

“Listen, if it don’t fit, you must acquit,” Rapaport chimed in as the trio laughed. “It was a generous gift, and some gifts don’t hit, and I think she could’ve done better,” he added before comparing the Housewife’s green nightgown to “a Christmas tree.”

Another regret Taank touched on was clarifying a previous statement about Lichy not supporting women. The Know founder claimed her words were “definitely misconstrued” and clarified, “I felt in the moment she wasn’t supporting me.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The miscommunication stemmed from a prior conversation that Taank had with the realtor in which the mother of two claimed Lichy disapproved of her not “really working right now because of the twins.” At the time, Lichy hit back, asking, “Now I don’t embrace women?”

Erin Dana Lichy and Jessel Taank. Jason Mendez/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

After congratulating Taank on launching her business, Lichy added, “Don’t ever even try to say that I don’t build women up, that’s not okay.” Before moving on to the next question of the game, Taank reassured Cohen that “I respect her a lot.”

Between the sizzling temps in New York and the heat during Do! You! Regret It!? Cohen coming out of his clothing wasn’t the only first he’s had during WWHL’s 20-season run. According to Bravo, in January, he “dropped an F-bomb” on live television after becoming upset about a death hoax attached to his name.

“For the last two weeks, people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead,” Cohen said on the Jan. 3 episode. “I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying. I am scared enough of dying in reality without having to watch bizarre simulations of it over and over again! So let me be clear: Don’t make, distribute, or tag me in any f------g Andy Cohen death reaction videos, you freaks.”

“On a side note, that was the first time I’ve ever done that on this show,” he admitted and later apologized for the slip online.

