Andy Cohen is opening up about his experience with surrogacy.

Earlier this week, the Bravo host, 55, appeared on Amanda Hirsch's Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat where he chatted with Hirsch about Scandoval, his new Daddy Diaries book, and opened up about his experience with surrogacy.

"I was going to Albany ... [gestational] surrogacy was illegal in the state of New York until [2020] and I helped get that law passed," he explained. "And Governor Cuomo, he really made it happen," Cohen explained when asked about his kids, son Benjamin, 4, and daughter Lucy, 13 months.

According to the New York State Department of Health, gestational surrogacies — a type of surrogacy where the surrogate does not use their own egg for fertilization — were illegal in New York until 2020. Although traditional surrogacy has been legal in the state since 1992, it wasn't until recently that the Child-Parent Security Act passed, allowing for more family-building opportunities through gestational surrogacy.

"So I went to Albany a couple of times and I was out there, you know, trying to get it passed," the television personality continued. "I wanted to have the baby in New York, or I wanted my surrogate to have the baby in New York. And so Lucy was one of the first surrogate babies born here."

"But also, it was good because it gave me a lot more time to kind of get good at it with Ben," he reflected, adding that his 4-year-old son loves his baby sister.

The Bravo star recently spoke up about his parenting experience while promoting his book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up last month at New York City's 92NY.

"I'm the only gay parent at Ben's nursery school and the only single parent," Cohen told his longtime friend and collaborator Anderson Cooper. He noted that he was "so grateful" for their friendship "because Ben sees Wyatt [Cooper's son] with two dads."

He continued, adding that his son "has been saying lately, 'I want another daddy, I want another daddy.' And it's so cool to me that he knows that it would be a daddy."

"My son has excellent gaydar, what can I say?" Cohen joked.