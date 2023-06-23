Andy Cohen Clarifies Comments About Being 'in Love' with Pal John Mayer: 'Get Ahold of Yourself'

"Are two men not allowed to say that they're in love? Are we all so flipped out?" Andy Cohen said on 'Radio Andy'

By
Rachel DeSantis
We Tried It: Picking Up Guitar as an Adult
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
Published on June 23, 2023 12:05PM EDT

Sometimes a bromance is just a bromance.

Andy Cohen is speaking out about the media frenzy he inadvertently caused when he told Howard Stern that he and longtime pal John Mayer are (platonically) in love.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, said he was upset by the many headlines that declared his love for the singer, 45, and said he'd originally made the comment "flippantly and off-handedly."

"It became headline news. And the more it became headline news, the more butthurt I got over it," Cohen said Thursday on Radio Andy. "You know why? Are two men not allowed to say that they're in love? Are we all so flipped out?"

After co-host John Hill teased that Cohen actually loved being associated with Mayer in that way, the TV personality clarified that he finds the attention "weird."

John Mayer and Andy Cohen attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Andy Cohen on February 04, 2022
John Mayer and Andy Cohen at Cohen's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in February 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty

He then told an anecdote about his college roommate Dave Ansel, whom he called "the first guy I was ever in love with."

"I was stunned, by the way, in like, week one of freshman year when he said, 'Oh my God, I love you, dude. I love you,'" Cohen recalled. "And I was like, 'Wow, this is a totally hetero guy expressing his love for me.' And it felt very pure and real, but not sexual whatsoever. It was grounded in our friendship."

He continued: "That's why I just think that a friendship of two guys, that doesn't seem like headline news to me… Yes, I offhandedly said we love each other. And then the longer it went I was like, 'Y'all need to kind of get ahold of yourself.'"

The hubbub began last week when Cohen appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, and the shock jock asked if Cohen loved the "Last Train Home" singer.

Cohen, who is gay, said yes, but swore on his children Benjamin, 4, and Lucy, 13 months, that he and Mayer, who is straight, have never had a sexual relationship.

The pair flaunted their friendship Thursday night, when Mayer took the stage with Dead & Company at Citi Field in New York City.

Andy Cohen Instagram post
Andy Cohen snaps a photo of John Mayer and Bob Weir on stage with Dead & Company.

Andy Cohen/ Instagram

Cohen shared video of the concert to his Instagram Story, writing, "Was an INCREDIBLE show!!!!! WOWOWOWOW," and he also shared a photo of Mayer on stage with Bob Weir.

"Thank you, for a real good time," he wrote.

The duo also toured the stadium together with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Fans have long jokingly wondered whether Mayer and Cohen were ever more than friends, as the two have been close and affectionate pals for years. Mayer was at Cohen's baby shower, serenaded the host on his 50th birthday and even spoke at Cohen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2022.

Andy Cohen Instagram post
John Mayer and Andy Cohen tour Citi Field with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Andy Cohen/ Instagram

"He's a Madonna stan and a Deadhead. He's an A-lister, who parties like a B-lister, with the free spirit of a C-lister," Mayer told the crowd. "I love Andy more than I can tell you. He's a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother — and more recently he's become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father."

Cohen, meanwhile, who has been clarifying that he and Mayer never dated as far back as 2018, previously explained their bond on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi in December, praising the singer as someone who is "very in touch with his emotions."

"He very quickly in our friendship started saying, 'You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you,'" Cohen said. "He is someone to say, 'I love you and I cherish you and I cherish our friendship' — just this stuff that straight guys aren't necessarily supposed to say."

