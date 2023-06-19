Andy Cohen Enjoys Laid-Back Father's Day Bonding with Daughter Lucy and Son Ben

Andy Cohen enjoyed celebrating a quiet Father's Day with his family.



The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, celebrated the special day with his two kids — 14-month-old daughter Lucy Eve and son Benjamin Allen, 4.

Cohen shared a cozy photo where he's in bed while Ben lays his head on his chest as the two watch a movie together.

"Watching 'Planes' Happy Father's Day," he captioned the sweet photo.



During a recent appearance on the Two T's in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge podcast, Cohen revealed how his thoughts on being a single parent changed after the birth of his daughter.

"The thing has been for me in the last year is when Lucy came, I think it really changed me as a parent," said the Bravo star. "I felt way more in control when I had just one. Then when I had two, I not only felt... I don't want to say I felt out of control, but I just felt the experience got a little lonelier for me. I started to feel more vulnerable."

Cohen shared things took a turn for the worse during an experience at the park with other parents.

"The sprinklers went off, and I didn't know to have a change of clothes," he explained. "I looked around, and I'm the only single parent there. I'm the only gay dad. I just felt like I was on an island, and I went back to my house, and I cried."

Amy Sussman/Getty

During a conversation with PEOPLE in November, he echoed similar sentiments about parenthood, revealing that becoming a father of two has changed his priorities.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he told PEOPLE. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

Most recently, the dad of two celebrated his daughter's birthday on April 29 with a sweet Instagram photo of the two posing with a gold "1" balloon alongside the caption, "Happy birthday, sweetheart! ❤️."

