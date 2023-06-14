Andy Cohen and His Former Rescue Dog Wacha Share Heartfelt Reunion: 'It Was Heaven'

"Saw an old friend yesterday," Cohen captioned two heartwarming photos on Instagram

By Michael Lee Simpson
Published on June 14, 2023 09:50PM EDT
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen. Photo:

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen and Wacha are reunited and it feels so good!

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, shared two photos of himself reuniting with his former rescue dog on Instagram Wednesday. “Saw an old friend yesterday. It was heaven ♥️,” he captioned the heartwarming post.

In the first photo, Cohen is holding Wacha's neck while the two stare at each other. In the second snapshot, Cohen's face is lovingly buried on the pooch's head.

Wacha, a beagle-foxhound mix, was rehomed in May 2020 following "some occasional random signs of aggression" that could prove "catastrophic" for Cohen's son Benjamin Allen.

"When he came into my life, my world changed,” the talk show host said on Instagram at the time. “Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted." 

But after an incident a few months prior, Cohen said that "numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him."

He expressed concern that keeping him could have disastrous consequences for his son and be even more detrimental to Wacha, revealing that the dog had found a "permanent home" with the family he stayed with before when Cohen would be away.

"He is thriving," Cohen said of his furry friend. "We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone."

Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen and Wacha.

Andy Cohen/Instagram

After parting ways, the canine and owner have had multiple reunions over the last few years — each time seemingly picking up where they left off.

"I took him out for an hour walk, which is what I plan to do now, I plan to see him still," Cohen described of a particular reunion on SiriusXM's Radio Andy show. "Wacha is going to stay in my life — that's what I want you guys to know — this dog is going to stay in my life. He is a part of my life. It's just not anything I could have imagined would happen, but it did."

