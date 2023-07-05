Andrew Ridgeley Says Wham! Bandmate George Michael's Decision to Delay Coming Out 'Had a Personal Cost' (Exclusive)

The member of the '80s pop duo tells PEOPLE that George Michael struggled after coming out in 1998

By Jason Sheeler
and
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and writes content for both print and digital platforms.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 11:55PM EDT
George Michael Andrew Ridgeley
George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in London in 1984. Photo:

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty


Andrew Ridgeley saw firsthand how former bandmate George Michael personally struggled after coming out. 

“George’s journey and mine were inseparable,” the 60-year-old Wham! star tells PEOPLE. “Shirlie was my girlfriend, we met right before my 18th birthday, and George, Shirlie and I did everything together for two or three years. He had a really close, firm, loyal friend in Shirlie with whom he could be himself and confide.”

Ridgeley says that when his bandmate came out to him in a hotel room in Ibiza, it was “unremarkable” news. “Shirlie told me George was anxious about telling me, which I found a little surprising,” the English musician says about former girlfriend and singer Shirlie Kemp. “When he told me it was like, ‘Oh, well, yeah. That explains a few things,’ but it was unremarkable. It was unsensational.” 

WEMBLEY Photo of PEPSI AND SHIRLIE and George MICHAEL and WHAM!, George Michael w/Pepsi & Shirlie at Wham! Farewell concert

George Michael with Pepsi and Shirlie

When it came to telling the rest of the world, which Michael eventually did on live television in 1998, Ridgeley was more fearful.

“George was thinking ‘Yeah, I’ll just come out and say it,’ and I thought, ‘Well, how’s this gonna change anything for us? The music’s still great and once the initial sort of hullabaloo is over, then it’ll probably be just that,” Ridgeley says about Michael’s delayed coming-out announcement. 

He continues, “But that was not the case, and George says that for him personally, that was the wrong decision. It was a decision to wait because we were fearful of how his father would react, along with the press and the label. He was all ifs and buts, but the fact is the decision was taken not to make his sexuality public, and that personally cost him."

Watching Michael grapple with his sexuality was difficult for Ridgeley.

“You know, you were an ally before we even had the term. He originally came out as bisexual to you and then later, of course, acknowledged that he was, in fact gay,” the “Last Christmas” singer tells PEOPLE. “You were that allyship. You were fully baked in from the beginning, and you watched him struggle with all of that.”

George Michael Andrew Ridgeley
Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael performing in 1985.

Michael Putland/Getty 


According to Ridgeley, the direct effects Michael’s coming-out announcement had on his life were not resolved before his death in 2016. “I think it is fairly unarguable. He made the point that it had a personal cost, which I don’t think he ever quite reconciled.”

A new Netflix documentary on the duo, WHAM!, was released Wednesday and is available to stream now. For more from Andrew Ridgeley, pick up the latest issue on PEOPLE, on newsstand everywhere Friday.

Related Articles
Brian-cox
'Succession' Star Brian Cox Shares the Surprising Thing Fans Ask Him: 'Human Beings Are So Weird' (Exclusive)
Tatum O'Neal photographed at The Variel in Woodland Hills, CA, on June 27, 2023
Tatum O'Neal's Son Kevin McEnroe on Her Recovery: 'She's the Mom I Always Wanted'
Cardi B and offset coming out the Balenciaga store in Paris
Cardi B and Offset Show Off P.D.A. in Paris for First Sighting Since Cheating Rumors
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit and Nameplate Necklace
Matty Healy of The 1975 performs headlining Parklife Festival 2023 at Heaton Park on June 11, 2023
Matty Healy Admits He'd 'Take Back' What He 'Got Wrong' About Past Controversial Comments at London Show
Kit Connor attends the Attitude Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on October 12, 2022 in London, England.
Heartstopper's Kit Connor Not Sure He 'Would Have Ever' Come Out as Bisexual Had Fans Not Pressured Him
Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna during Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell Backstage at "Taboo" at The Plymouth Theater in New York
Rosie O'Donnell Says Madonna Is 'Good' and 'Recovering at Home' After Hospitalization: 'She Is Very Strong'
Amber Heard Johnny Depp People Magazine Cover
Johnny Depp Feels 'Lucky,' Amber Heard Is Doing 'Better' One Year After Trial: (Exclusive Sources)
Ringo Starr Celebrates Birthday with Annual Peace and Love Event
Ringo Starr Says 'Nothing Makes Me Feel Old' as He Turns 83: 'In My Head, I'm 27' (Exclusive)
Madonna
Madonna Was 'Rundown,' 'Didn't Want to Take Time Away from Rehearsals' Before Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)
Michael Imperioli attends the opening night of the play "Straight Line Crazy" at The Shed on October 26, 2022
Michael Imperioli Forbid 'Bigots and Homophobes' from Watching His Projects in Wake of Supreme Court Rulings
Tatum O'Neal photographed at The Variel in Woodland Hills, CA, on June 27, 2023
Tatum O’Neal On Her Near-Fatal Stroke: 'I Woke Up From a Coma Without Any Words'
Joy Ride Trailer
'Joy Ride' Stars Needed to Be Taught How to Use Drugs: 'We Are All Dweebs' (Exclusive)
George Michael Andrew Ridgeley
Andrew Ridgeley on the Last Time He Saw Wham! Bandmate George Michael Before His Death (Exclusive)
haroun
Photographer Breaks ‘Stoic’ Cat Stereotypes by Snapping Pics of Them ‘Crazy’ on Catnip
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation: Source