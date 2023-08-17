Nothing gets concertgoers to their seats fast enough than a surprise appearance by Andrew Dice Clay!

The legendary comedian, 65, revved up the crowd of Guns N' Roses fans on Tuesday on the rock band's tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey — just outside Manhattan.

While backstage, Dice tells PEOPLE the moment comes "full circle," as he opened up for the guys "back in the day" 30 years ago at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and has even famously credited himself for helping the band reunite in 2019.

GNR performed an epic three-hour set of nonstop hits like "Estranged," "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City" "November Rain" and "Patience."

Duff McKagan and Slash at MetLife Stadium on August 15, 2023.

Lead singer of The Pretenders Chrissie Hynde, who is supporting GNR on a handful of shows through September, teased fans after her band's set that they would be getting a special surprise in "20 minutes" or so. Then an announcer hyped the secret star further, saying this is the only person who could sell out Madison Square Garden with back-to-back shows.

Walking out to a clip of EMF's "Unbelievable" with his infamous "Oooh!" a leather jacket-clad Dice wasted no time kicking off his stand-up set. "New York ...," the real-life Fonz addressed the cheering crowd, drawing out the two words while sauntering around the stage.

"Let me tell you something," he continued with his trademark Brooklyn accent, "best part of my day was when the elevator door opened and nobody was in it — because we know we don't want anyone in it."

Dice continued with another semi-clean bit about growing up in NYC, "going up and down 3rd Avenue on a bicycle."

"And if there was something I wanted, I'd just take it!" he added.

The veteran comic and actor, known to younger generations for playing Lady Gaga's on-screen father in the Oscar-winning film A Star Is Born, then got into his more provocative material, describing a tutorial of things guys should do while "in the act." He ended with some classics like "Little Miss Muffet," which people yelled out word-for-word right along with the entertainer.

Later on Instagram, Dice posted a photo at the concert. "Incredible Night ! Gonna Show And Tell Ya Tomorrow," he wrote. "I Really Can’t Believe I’m Doing Things Like This Again !!!"

Duff McKagan's wife Susan McKagan tells PEOPLE how Andrew Dice Clay wound up opening for the mega-famous rock band, which includes original members Duff and Slash, along with lead singer Axl Rose. The group's current line-up also includes rhythmic guitarist Richard Fortus, keyboard players Dizzy Reed (another OG) and Melissa Reese, along with drummer Frank Ferrer.

"Dice texted my hubby, as they've been longtime friends, and said, 'Hey, I'm in New York, you're in New York, like old times!'" the model tells PEOPLE of the impromptu booking. "He said it would be cool if he did a stand-up set as he did back in the day."



Duff McKagan and Andrew Dice Clay in Duff's holding room at MetLife Stadium on August 15, 2023.

The Velvet Rose author, who has been married to the bassist for nearly 24 years, entertained a small group of guests in Duff's dressing room on Tuesday night, making sure everyone was fed with pizza slices — New York style, of course — after the long night.

Susan McKagan and Duff McKagan hanging backstage.

Dice was overheard praising a guest's imitation of one of his old-school Big F---ing Ben" bits. "That's very good!"

He and Duff chatted for a bit and Dice took photos with everyone, seemingly enjoying his special appearance on Tuesday.

Courtesy of Andrew Dice Clay

Some other show highlights included Slash shredding on slide guitar, Rose still hitting his high notes more often than not, his bellowing vocals on songs like "Live and Let Die," which was originally written by Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda McCartney, and the group's overall stage stamina, along with the spectacular stage lighting and visuals on this tour.

Susan also teased some exciting news for Guns N' Roses fans: "They have brand new music coming out. New song any day now, which is big news!"

The band's next stop on the North American leg of their world tour is on Aug. 18 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Andrew Dice Clay performs the same night in Austin, Texas at Comedy Mothership and continues his comedy tour through December.