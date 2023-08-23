19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Kidnapped From Boyfriend's Car Found Dead, Suspected Gunman Arrested

The body of Andrea Vazquez, a missing 19-year-old woman believed to have been abducted in Whittier, California, has been found.

Gabriel Esparza, a 20-year-old Whittier resident, was arrested on Monday at about 3 p.m. local time in connection with Vazquez's death. Her remains were discovered in an open field in Moreno Valley on Monday night, according to the Whittier Police Department.

Officer Tommy Mattsson told PEOPLE that the department is “still investigating” the incident and that Esparza’s case went before the Los Angeles District Attorney on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, seven charges were filed against Esparza: "one count of murder, one count of willful, deliberate and premeditated, attempted murder; one count of kidnapping to commit rape; one count of kidnapping; one count of assault with intent to commit rape; and two counts of attempted forcible rape," according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The suspect entered a not guilty plea at his court appearance.

"Special circumstances of murder during the course of a kidnapping and murder during the course of an attempted rape" were also alleged, the district attorney's office said. Esparza allegedly "personally used a rifle," the office said.

When he was taken into custody, the LADA Community Violence Reduction Team assisted police as Esparza was arrested at his place of work in Lakewood, California. It's unclear if Esparza has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. Esparza is the son of a Los Angeles fire captain, according to KABC.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Vazquez and her boyfriend were sitting in a vehicle at Penn Park on 13950 Penn Street in Whittier when they were attacked. An armed suspect approached their vehicle and began shooting. Vazquez’s boyfriend fled the gunfire, but when he returned, he “discovered blood near his vehicle and his female companion was missing,” police said.

Authorities shared Vazquez's information with the public and listed her as a critical missing person and kidnapping victim.

"It's hard to get rest, it just feels guilty to even sleep," Vazquez’s older sister, Edlyn Vazquez, told CBS News Los Angeles ahead of the discovery. "She's a homebody. She was my best friend." Shortly after the attack, she tracked her sibling’s cell phone to a field in Moreno Valley.

“When I got to that spot that night, police were called. They had drones, they had canines, they had a lot of people searching that area," Edlyn told CBS Los Angeles. "But, we don't really know much more."

"It's a pain nobody deserves. She was my everything,” Vazquez's mother, Anna Vazquez, added.

The Whittier Police Department said Vazquez's body was found in a vegetation field off Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley. Officers also recovered what they believed was the firearm used during the crime. Esparza’s 2013 White Toyota Tacoma was taken in as evidence for the ongoing investigation as well. He was booked at the Whittier Police Department jail for murder and kidnapping charges and was being held without bail.

“This relentless investigation and yesterday’s arrest were made possible by the dedication and commitment of our investigations division, with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Downey Police Department, La Habra Police Department and the LADA Investigations Bureau Community Violence Reduction Team,” Whittier police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Vazquez's mother told KTLA that she knew her child was gone the moment police officers showed up on her doorstep. “It’s a nightmare,” Anna said. “I hoped that I was wrong. That she was still alive.”

On Tuesday evening, community members and those close to the deceased gathered for a vigil in her honor. “I feel the love they all have for her. Sometimes you never knew you had that power. She was special,” Anna said of the support.

A GoFundMe was organized by Diana Ortiz to help Vazquez's family during this difficult time. “I am asking all our friends and family to help my family with the tragic loss of our beautiful Andrea,” a message shared by Ortiz began. “We appreciate all the love, prayer, and support during this time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”