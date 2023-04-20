Recently, PEOPLE kicked off its Pep Talk series presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics which features confidence-boosting advice from athletes, actors, comedians and beauty pros, with 17-year-old high school basketball star, Juju Watkins.

"I want to make sure I look good and feel good," Watkins said of getting ready for a game. "If I look good, if the hair is good, if the face is good, then I play my best,” adds the Sierra Canyon's starting point guard, who was named MVP of the 2022 FIBA Under-17 Women's Basketball World Cup in Hungary.

Watkins, who committed to USC and will play there in the fall, says the best way for someone to feel comfortable in their own skin is to "figure out where they feel their most confident and try to keep that same energy with everything that they do."

PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal, who jokes that she’s like “Ted Lasso, but with lip gloss!” echoes that sentiment in her own Pep Talk video, where she shares her tip for feeling your best.

“Look in the mirror and find a feature that you love,” she says. “It could be your eyes, your cheekbones, even your earlobe.” Then she advises that you “celebrate its beauty” by enhancing it with makeup as she swipes on e.l.f. Cosmetics O Face Satin Lipstick (her go-to shade is Dirty Talk, a pale beige-pink).

