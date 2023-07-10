Andrea Evans' Family Remembers a 'Remarkable' Wife and Mother Who 'Displayed Awe-Inspiring Strength'

Andrea Evans’ family is remembering the “remarkable” woman she was after her death at age 66.

Her current manager Nick Leicht confirmed her death, telling PEOPLE: "I've been working with Andrea for the past 7 years. She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with."

“Andrea was a remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her," Evans’ husband Stephen Rodriguez, whom she married in 1998, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Her unwavering strength, positivity, and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease.”

He continued: “She faced the challenges with grace, resilience, and an enduring love for life. Andrea and I spent 30+ years together. She was a great wife and mother. She was my ROCK. Cancer killed Andrea, but it did not kill her spirit. That spirit is alive and well and lives on in each one of us, whom she touched.”

Andrea Evans/ Instagram

Evans and Rodriguez’s daughter Kylie says she faces an "immeasurable loss" after her mother's "courageous battle with cancer." In a statement to PEOPLE, she added: “At just 19 years old, my world has been forever changed, and words cannot adequately convey the depth of my sadness. My mom was my best friend.”

“Her vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless love for life left a mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her," she continued. "Throughout her fight with cancer, my mom displayed awe-inspiring strength. She faced each hurdle with grace and determination, cherishing every precious moment. Despite the pain and uncertainty, she taught me the invaluable lesson of finding joy, even in the darkest of times. We held hands until the very end.”

The statement continued: “While I struggle to come to terms with her passing, I am profoundly grateful for the love and support we have received from family, friends, and the community. I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the healthcare professionals who cared for my mother throughout this incredibly challenging process.”

“Although my mother's physical presence is no longer with us, her love and spirit will forever endure," the statement concluded. "The lessons she taught me about resilience, kindness, and love will guide me through the difficult journey ahead.”

Evans' former manager, Don Carroll, confirmed to PEOPLE that the daytime star died on Sunday from cancer.

Michael Tullberg/Getty

Evans was best known for starring as troubled teenager Tina Lord on One Life to Live and later as Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding ingenue in a drama series in 1988 for her performance as Tina.

Frank Valentini, the former executive producer of One Life to Live and current EP of General Hospital, paid tribute to the late star on Twitter, writing, "I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans’ passing. Andrea was already a huge star when my career began at OLTL."

He continued: "She was always kind, gracious, and so fun to work with. A daytime legend who will be missed very much. My sympathies to her friends and family."

For her work as Vivian Price in the web series DeVanity, Evans earned another Daytime Emmy nomination in 2015 for outstanding performer in a new approaches drama series.

Her other prominent television roles included Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions and Patty Walker on The Bay. She also appeared in films such as A Low Down Dirty Shame, Ice Cream Man, and Hit List, as well as several TV movies.

Evans is survived by her husband and daughter. She was previously married to her One Life to Live costar Wayne Massey from 1981 to 1983.

