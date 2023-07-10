Andrea Evans, Star of 'One Life to Live' and 'The Young and the Restless', Dead at 66

Andrea Evans has died at age 66.

Don Carroll, Evans' former manager, confirmed to PEOPLE that the daytime star died on Sunday from cancer. Her current manager Nick Leicht also confirmed her death, telling PEOPLE: "I've been working with Andrea for the past 7 years. She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with."

Evans was best known for starring as troubled teenager Tina Lord on One Life to Live and later as Patti Weaver on The Young and the Restless. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding ingenue in a drama series in 1988 for her performance as Tina.

For her work as Vivian Price in the web series DeVanity, Evans earned another Daytime Emmy Nomination in 2015 for outstanding performer in a new approaches drama series.

Her other prominent television roles included Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions and Patty Walker on The Bay. She also appeared in films such as A Low Down Dirty Shame, Ice Cream Man and Hit List, as well as several TV movies.

Rachel Luna/Getty

The actress abruptly left One Life to Live in the 1990s to take a career break, after which she largely stayed out of the public eye.



Evans told PEOPLE in 2008 that her decision had been influenced by her experience with a stalker. “It’s forever changed me,” she said. “There’s no way it could not.”



JC Olivera/Getty

That same year, the actress reprised her role as Tina with a guest appearance on One Life to Live. Series executive producer Frank Valentini told TV Guide that her return had been among fans' top demands for a while before it came to fruition.

“Even though Andrea has not appeared on OLTL since 1990, she has remained among the most requested characters to return to the show,” Valentini said at the time. "I welcome her home to OLTL and to the role where she made an indelible mark on our audience."

The actress also released her own statement about her return. “For many years, both fans of mine and One Life to Live have wanted me to return,” she said. “Now that the timing is right, I'm thrilled to be returning to the role of Tina, which I've always held near and dear to my heart.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Evans is survived by her husband Stephen Rodriguez, whom she married in 1998, and their daughter Kylie. She was previously married to her One Life to Live costar Wayne Massey from 1981 to 1983.

