Andrea Bocelli's Son Matteo Urges Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to 'Share' amid Feud over His Dad (Exclusive)

After Kim and Kourtney Kardashian argued on their Hulu series over Andrea Bocelli performing at both of their weddings in Italy, the renowned tenor's son Matteo — who sang alongside him at Kourtney and Travis Barker's nuptials last year — is weighing in on the matter.

The confrontation went down on a recent episode of The Kardashians, when Kim, 42, pointed out that Andrea, 64, sang at both of their ceremonies. She felt this was an example of the two taking inspiration from one another, just as she had been inspired to partner with fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana after the 44-year-old Poosh founder's wedding.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim explained in a confessional. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f---ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vita lifestyle? OK.”

Kim Kardashian, Andrea Bocelli, Kourtney Kardashian. Karwai Tang/Getty; Marc Piasecki/WireImage; John Shearer/Getty

Andrea responded to the argument last week on Instagram, telling Kim and Kourtney he'll "always be happy to sing" for the sisters. Now, Matteo is sharing his opinion on the "funny" feud with PEOPLE, noting that he hopes they'll be open to "sharing" in the future.



"It's quite funny to think that two sisters were arguing because of my father and his performance," says the 25-year-old Italian singer. "As my father said, for other weddings, I'll be available, I'll be free and I'll be super happy."



While Matteo doesn't keep up with The Kardashians, he says, "I had the pleasure to meet all the family, and they're very lovely people."

Matteo Bocelli. Gisela Schober/Getty Images for amfAR

As one of Andrea's three kids, alongside brother Amos, 28, and sister Virginia, 11, the musician understands that arguments happen among siblings over both "stupid" and "more serious" topics. "I'm sure at the end of the day, they love each other. That is the most important thing," he says.

"I thought it was quite fun that he was participating at both weddings," adds Matteo of his father. "I'm proud of the fact that he's loved by many fans in general, and I'm happy as well to know that he's very appreciated by the Kardashian family."

The "Tempo" performer adds that he was "very proud" to take part in Travis and Kourtney's big day in Portofino last year. "I thank them for the amazing opportunity that they gave us," he says, noting that he bonded with Kris Jenner during the celebration. "I know that I'm quite appreciated by [Kris], and as I always say, you know, more than the daughters, I'm loved by the moms."



Ultimately, Matteo is rooting for Kim and Kourtney to overcome the dispute and appreciate each other's decision to have Andrea perform at their weddings.

"Arguments also help you to grow and understand that we're here to share things. Life, I think, has to be about sharing because without sharing, you don't even appreciate the things you get," he says. "You can have whatever you want, but if you are alone at the end of the day, you cannot share the things you have with people you love."

The sisters will have many more opportunities to witness a Bocelli family member's performance in the near future, as Matteo is releasing his debut self-titled album on Sept. 22 and embarking on a world tour shortly afterwards. "I hope to have also a Kardashian at one of the concerts," he says with a laugh.