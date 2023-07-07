Andrea Bocelli Comments on Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Feud Over 'Copying' Claims

The sisters argued over Kim's decision to partner with Dolce & Gabbana after the fashion house served as the designer for Kourtney's wedding

Published on July 7, 2023 11:22PM EDT
Andrea Bocelli is keeping up with The Kardashians.

Thursday’s episode of the hit Hulu series found sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian having an intense conversation after feuding over Kim's decision to partner with Dolce & Gabbana. The fashion house previously served as the designer for Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker.

During the confrontation, Kim, 42, pointed out that Bocelli, 64, performed at both of their weddings. She felt this was an example of the two taking inspiration from one another, just as she had been inspired to work with Dolce & Gabbana after Kourtney's wedding.

The Kardashians -- âDeeper Than Dolceâ - Episode 307

Hulu

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim explained in a confessional. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f------ wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vida lifestyle? Okay.”

While the conversation ended with the sisters making up, Bocelli took to Instagram to offer his own solution to the feud.

"Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing to you 😃," the Italian tenor wrote on his Instagram Story, alongside a clip from the episode. "But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner knows very well. 😉 See you soon in Tuscany!"

Andrea Bocelli posts about Kim-Kourtney Kardashian feud

andrea bocelli/Instagram

Matteo Bocelli performed alongside his father at the Lemme founder's wedding. The 25-year-old singer called the experience an "emotional moment" during a conversation with PEOPLE at the 28th annual amfAR Gala in Cannes, France.

"It's [was] a very emotional moment and they're beautiful people," he said. Noting that "it's always emotional to see two people that are confirming their love," Matteo said performing beside his father was "the most beautiful thing we could do."

"We were a surprise, so we sang, and then we stayed and we enjoyed the moment with them" Matteo added. "It was very intimate and it was mainly the family, so it was beautiful."

