Andrea Bocelli to Appear on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Episode Filmed in Rome (Exclusive)

Andrea Bocelli to Appear on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Episode Filmed in Rome

The CBS soap opera will air episodes from the The City of Eternal Love beginning June 16 and extending through June 26

Published on June 9, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Ciao bella! The Bold and the Beautiful is returning to Italy.

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm that famed opera star Andrea Bocelli is set to appear on the June 26 episode of the CBS soap opera, which was filmed in Rome.

In the upcoming episode, “Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) arranges with her friend, Andrea's wife, Veronica Bocelli, to surprise Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with a special performance of his popular song, ‘A Te,’” according to the network.

Veronica Bocelli and the couple’s daughter Virginia Bocelli will also both appear in the episode. 

Mike Yarish/Bell-Phillip TV Prods., Inc.

In addition to the musician’s appearance on the series, cast members Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Scott Clifton (Liam), Annika Noelle (Hope), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) traveled to Rome to film episodes, airing from June 16 to 26.

According to the network, “The City of Eternal Love and its stunning architectural beauty will be the setting of a magically romantic story, the preview of Hope Logan’s (Noelle) elegant new fashion collection is a triumph, but the magic of the moment could either break, or fulfill, the promise of true love.”

The episodes mark the first time that The Bold and the Beautiful has filmed in Rome. The soap opera previously had Italian shoots in Lake Como (1997), Venice (1999), Portofino (2002) and the region of Puglia (2012).

"We love working in Italy. We've been to Portofino, Lake Como, we've been down to Puglia, now in Rome. It's really a dream come true,”  executive producer Bradley Bell told the Associated Press last month. “This is a story about eternal love and where else should we be in the world but Rome telling stories of eternal love? So it's a very appropriate and special backdrop."

Wood also opened up about her personal connection to Italy, sharing with the outlet, “My husband's Italian and I have three little boys who are Italian, half Italian. So Italy just has a place in my heart.” 

She added: “But just the energy here, obviously the architecture, the food, I could go on and on. But we're very lucky to be filming here, the City of Romance, with a lot of fun storylines coming up."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+.

