André Leon Talley’s Former New York Home Listed for Sale for $1.2 Million

The fashion icon lived in the home from 2004 until his death in 2022

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 9, 2023 06:13PM EDT
Fashion icon Andre Leon Talleyâs home lists in NY
Photo:

Joe Kravetz/Laurel and Grand

André Leon Talley’s former home is up for sale — and its historic features are almost as iconic as him.

The colonial-style residence, built in 1854, is located in White Plains, New York, and was the place Talley called home from 2004 until his death in January 2022. Currently owned under an LLC created by Diane Von Furstenberg, the $1.2 million, 3,600 square-foot property sits on over an acre of land on a street named after the late fashion trailblazing journalist — André Leon Talley Way.

Nestled behind a green manicured lawn and plush hedges, the three-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathroom house — listed with Bonnie Stein of Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty — has a bright red door and black shutters that contrast with the traditional white paneling. 

Fashion icon Andre Leon Talleyâs home lists in NY Credit is Joe Kravetz/Laurel and Grand

Joe Kravetz/Laurel and Grand
An ode to the former Vogue creative director’s love for color and pattern, the stairs in the entryway are covered in a leopard-print runner — a pattern featured throughout the home in the office and a bedroom. 

All around the house, historic details like original leaded windows, Dutch doors, wide plank hardwood floors and a beamed ceiling in the living room are found.

Details fit for a fashion icon can be seen all over — including in the living room, where the ceilings are a light but rich shade of blue, the dining room walls covered in yellow and blue floral wallpaper and the bathroom complete with gold hardware.

Fashion icon Andre Leon Talleyâs home lists in NY Credit is Joe Kravetz/Laurel and Grand

Joe Kravetz/Laurel and Grand
Fashion icon Andre Leon Talleyâs home lists in NY Credit is Joe Kravetz/Laurel and Grand

Joe Kravetz/Laurel and Grand

Talley’s death from a heart attack at the age of 73 shocked fashion-lovers all over the world. He was known for his extravagant style choices, vibrant personality and pushing limits in the fashion industry.

Talley first joined Vogue in 1983 as the magazine's fashion news director. He quickly rose to creative director, making history as the first Black man to hold this position, and became editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's right-hand — a position he held from 1987 to 1995. He left Vogue in 1995 and moved to Paris, where he returned to W magazine after working at the publication earlier in his career.

He continued contributing to Vogue as an editor until he rejoined the magazine in 1998 full-time as the editor-at-large, writing the monthly column Style Fax. The Chiffon Trenches author stayed in this role until his final departure from Vogue in 2013.

Fashion icon Andre Leon Talleyâs home lists in NY Credit is Joe Kravetz/Laurel and Grand

Joe Kravetz/Laurel and Grand
Fashion icon Andre Leon Talleyâs home lists in NY Credit is Joe Kravetz/Laurel and Grand

Joe Kravetz/Laurel and Grand

At the time of his death, Wintour remembered Talley’s legacy and impact on the fashion industry in an obituary posted on Vogue’s website.

"The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André's, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly — no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him. Even his stream of colorful faxes and emails were a highly anticipated event, something we all looked forward to," Wintour said.

