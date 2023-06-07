Mindy Kaling Called This One-Piece Swimsuit ‘the Most Flattering’ — and It’s on Sale with This Exclusive Code

Summer is the season of fun in the sun, which often includes cooling down in the water. For a good time you’ll need a good swimsuit — one that’s comfortable to move around in, boosts your confidence, and fits your style.

Right now, PEOPLE readers can save 20 percent at Andie Swim during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale. New customers can use code PEOPLE20 at checkout to score a discount on flattering bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, cover-ups, loungewear, and more from the brand, which recently collaborated with Mindy Kaling. But the deal won’t last long — be sure to place your order before the code expires on Thursday, June 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Andie is known for its timeless swimwear silhouettes, including lots of cute one-piece swimsuits. Everything is well-made from quality fabrics and has a classic style that will stand the test of time. The brand offers sizes XS–3XL, and many swim styles are available in two lengths: classic and long torso. Plus, Andie regularly has fun mini-collections, like the recent Mindy x Andie collaboration and the new Bridal Capsule.

Save on Andie Swim at the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale

The Amalfi is a one-piece style that perfectly encapsulates the silhouettes Andie does so well. The scoop neck swimsuit has thin, adjustable straps and a just-right leg cut with medium bottom coverage. It comes in 12 colors including a bright yellow color that’s Kaling’s favorite. She told PEOPLE, “There is a daffodil-colored one-piece — and I know that not everyone feels comfortable wearing a yellow bathing suit — but it is the most flattering cut.”

Kaling’s not the only fan of the style. In fact, The Amalfi was even named one of the best one-pieces swimsuits by PEOPLE Tested. Our tester wore the suit to pools and even to a waterpark, where they said the suit stayed securely in place even when going down waterslides and playing with their kids.

Andie

Buy It! Andie Swim The Amalfi One-Piece Swimsuit in Black, $78.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $98); andieswim.com

New customers can save 20 percent on The Amalfi one-piece swimsuit and more Andie Swim styles for a limited time during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale. For two days only, PEOPLE readers have exclusive access to discounts from Lilly Pulitzer, Solawave, Bissel, Tempur-Pedic, and more.

Don’t miss your opportunity to save on Andie Swim and more great brands before the sale ends June 8.

Andie

Buy It! Andie Swim The Mandalay One-Piece Swimsuit in Sparrow, $102.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $128); andieswim.com

Andie

Buy It! Andie Swim The Zuma One-Piece Swimsuit in Crimson, $89.60 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $112); andieswim.com

Andie

Buy It! Andie Swim The Armona Dress in Coconut, $132 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $165); andieswim.com

Andie

Buy It! Andie Swim The Bermuda Bikini Top in Black, $49.60 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $62); andieswim.com

Andie

Buy It! Andie Swim The 90s High-Waisted Bikini Bottom in Twilight, $44.80 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $56); andieswim.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.