Andie MacDowell Rocks Gray Hair While Attending Daughter Margaret Qualley’s Wedding — See Her Look!

Margaret Qualley wed Jack Antonoff on Saturday evening

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Published on August 19, 2023 10:07PM EDT
Andie MacDowell at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley wedding
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Andie MacDowell is rocking her natural hair for her youngest child's wedding day.

The actress, 65, attended daughter Margaret Qualley’s wedding to Jack Antonoff in New Jersey on Saturday evening, when she sported her now-signature gray hair.

For the wedding celebrations, MacDowell — who is also mom to daughter Rainey and son Justin with ex Paul Qualley — wore a blue and green floral-print maxi dress.

The star accessorized her attire for the weekend event with a flower ornament at the waist.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are all smiles as they are spotted just after getting married in Beach Haven, New Jersey

TheImageDirect.com

MacDowell, who is no stranger to embracing her graying hair over the past few years, discussed aging in the spotlight with PEOPLE ahead of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

"Men are seen as really sexy when they start to get wrinkles," MacDowell told PEOPLE, pointing out that women don't often have the same positive outlook. "I like all the terms we use for older men. I want to hold onto those terms. I want to be debonair. Why not? What a beautiful term."

Noting that it's only in the past few years that she's felt confident enough to own what in the past could be seen as a detriment to a woman, particularly in Hollywood, the mom of three continued, "There is this time period between 40 and 60 that I think women in the business can struggle because they don't know what to do. They've been seen as one way, but they're not really seen as what I am now. I was struggling, and I'm much more comfortable with where I am right now. I love being an older woman. I really enjoy it. And it doesn't feel less sexy."

"I don't need to pretend that I'm young anymore because I'm not young, obviously," she added. "And I just think that's going to help me, and you have to dig in and make your characters more complex too. You have to struggle and fight with people to make them. You have to fight for what you know. I fight for what I know as an older woman, what I know to be true."

Andie Macdowell
Kate Green/Getty

During Qualley's wedding to musician Antonoff, 39, over the weekend, the bride wore a simple white halter dress and matching white Mary Jane flats, while her new husband sported a classic black suit and tie.

Alongside Qualley's mom, dad and sibilings, she and Antonoff were joined by various celebrity friends for their special day, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Cara Delevingne.

The couple's close friends and family previously arrived for a rehearsal dinner in New Jersey on Friday night, ahead of the Sanctuary actress and “Some Nights” singer's wedding the next day.

PEOPLE confirmed that the gathering was held at Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven. An insider said that Long Beach Island was “overrun with celebs this weekend," while another added of the group, "They looked like they were having an amazing time."

