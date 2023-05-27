Andie MacDowell Commands Red Carpet — Rocking Gray Hair —During Cannes Film Festival Appearances

"I love being an older woman. I really enjoy it. And it doesn't feel less sexy," MacDowell previously told PEOPLE

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 27, 2023 11:48 AM
Andie MacDowell at Cannes
Photo:

Andreas Rentz/Getty, LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

Andie MacDowell shows she is only getting better with age.

The Way Home actress, 65, stunned on the Cannes red carpet in back-to-back looks, walking the event in two elegant ensembles while proudly embracing her silver fox look.

On Thursday, MacDowell donned an elegant bronze floor-length silk dress with an oversized bow over her shoulder for the premiere of Last Summer. She wore her gray hair in an elegant updo and paired the look with golden swirl earrings. 

Andie MacDowell at Cannes

Andreas Rentz/Getty 

The actress appeared to be in high spirits as she shot peace signs and waved to crowds in between posing for photographs. She was even captured blowing a kiss to bystanders.

While attending the premiere of her new film The Old Oak the next day, the actress took on a more sultry look, wearing a sparkly black empire waist dress that showed off her toned arms and chest. She matched the look with classic wavy hair and appeared to wear no jewelry as she smiled proudly at the cameras.

The actress, no stranger to embracing her graying hair over the past few years, discussed aging in the spotlight with PEOPLE ahead of the Cannes red carpet.

"Men are seen as really sexy when they start to get wrinkles," MacDowell told PEOPLE, pointing out that women don't often have the same positive outlook. "I like all the terms we use for older men. I want to hold onto those terms. I want to be debonair. Why not? What a beautiful term."

She added that it's only in the past few years that she's felt confident enough to own what in the past could be seen as a detriment to a woman, particularly in Hollywood.

"There is this time period between 40 and 60 that I think women in the business can struggle because they don't know what to do. They've been seen as one way, but they're not really seen as what I am now," MacDowell explains. "I was struggling, and I'm much more comfortable with where I am right now. I love being an older woman. I really enjoy it. And it doesn't feel less sexy."

While the Groundhog Day actress initially found the change "hard to navigate," having "accepted it" — including being known for her gray hair, which at the time was a daring change for an actress — has made things much easier.

"I don't need to pretend that I'm young anymore because I'm not young, obviously," she added. "And I just think that's going to help me, and you have to dig in and make your characters more complex too. You have to struggle and fight with people to make them. You have to fight for what you know. I fight for what I know as an older woman, what I know to be true."

