Andie McDowell is listing her home for $3,999,000 — and it looks straight out of a fairytale.

The Groundhog Day star's Los Angeles property appears deceptively modest from the front. Its cottage style and peaked roofs hide a 7,024-square-foot living space with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a second-story family room with views of the Silver Lake Reservoir. A listing with Natalie Trabin of Compass, describes the residence as a “spectacular classic Storybook home” that boasts “original 1920s fine craftsmanship.”

According to Robb Report, MacDowell bought the house for $4.1 million in November 2021, so even if she gets her asking price, she'd be selling it at a small loss.



Andie MacDowell home. Compass

The property also features a kitchen with a custom island and marble countertops, a fireplace and a Palladian fanlight window located in the grand living room.

Alongside the upstairs family room, there's a bedroom with 15-foot pitched ceilings that also contains a sitting area, a walk-in closet and a marble ensuite bathroom.

Outside, there's a pool and seating area, as well as a converted two-car garage.

Last month, Macdowell celebrated her daughter Margaret Qualley’s wedding to Jack Antonoff in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, where she wore a Cynthia Rowley floral-print maxi dress with a flower around her waist — and showed off her luxurious gray locks.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by guests including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and Lana Del Rey.



The Maid star, 28, and her music producer husband, 39, were later photographed arriving at a post-wedding party, with Qualley wearing a custom white Chanel halter wedding dress and matching white custom Chanel Mary Jane flats.

The Bleachers frontman sported a classic black suit and tie for his big day.



Opening up to PEOPLE earlier this year about her own take on romantic life as she gets older, MacDowell shared she feels women and men don't often have the same outlook.

"Men are seen as really sexy when they start to get wrinkles," MacDowell told PEOPLE ahead of walking the Cannes red carpet in May. "I like all the terms we use for older men. I want to hold onto those terms. I want to be debonair. Why not? What a beautiful term."



"We've been brainwashed, and it's a psychological thing that we've bought into because we've been fed it for so long," she added about why many women are hesitant to embrace the same changes in themselves.

"We don't allow ourselves to feel good about ourselves and we even perceive [older men] as sexy, because we've been taught this."

"I don't need to pretend that I'm young anymore because I'm not young, obviously," the actress added to PEOPLE about her changing career, which recently saw her play a grandmother for the first time on camera in the Hallmark series The Way Home.



"I just think that's going to help me and you have to dig in and make your characters more complex too. You have to struggle and fight with people to make them. You have to fight for what you know. I fight for what I know as an older woman, what I know to be true."



In real life, the mom of three became a first-time grandma herself in January after her son Justin and his partner welcomed their first baby.

