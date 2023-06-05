Andi Dorfman's Italian Wedding Was a Fairy Tale: See the Gorgeous Photos

La vita è bella! On May 31, 2023, former Bachelor star Andi Dorfman married love Blaine Hart in a three-day celebration in Sorrento, Italy . Enjoy photos from the pair's wedding, which Dorfman called a "perfect day."

01 of 10 A Dress to Impress Alberto Gobbato "Listen, I'm getting married, obviously, for love and for Blaine, but I'm having a wedding for the dresses," Andi Dorfman joked to PEOPLE about picking four dresses for her wedding weekend with Blaine Hart. The centerpiece was this ceremony gown by Karen Sabag, custom made with buttons along the back and a high slit. Dorfman paired the floor-length corseted gown with a clean tulle veil and Manolo Blahnik shoes. The dress was crafted in silk mikado, and she also wore a RÊVER by Karen Sabag 3-piece silk set slip beforehand.

02 of 10 Aisle of Smiles Alberto Gobbato Dorfman — seen here preparing for her walk down the aisle — said her favorite part of the day was "seeing Blaine at the end of the aisle, and saying I do. I’ve waited a long time for this day, and he’s my person.”



03 of 10 They Do! Alberto Gobbato After a weather scare almost threatened their outdoor ceremony, the skies cleared. "It turned out to be the most beautiful day," Dorfman said. "I couldn’t have dreamt of a more perfect day."

04 of 10 Kiss This Alberto Gobbato "Being able walk around and call Blaine my husband is already so much fun," Dorfman told PEOPLE.

05 of 10 Italian Job Alberto Gobbato Dorfman and Hart met in college, but reconnected in Italy 15 years later, making their choice in venue particularly special. The bride and groom exchanged handwritten vows in front of 75 friends and family members at the Conca del Sogno Beach Club. Following the emotional ceremony, (planned by Erin Lindeman Weddings) guests enjoyed a sunset cruise by boat down the Amalfi Coast to the Excelsior Vittoria hotel for cocktails and dinner.



06 of 10 Fancy Feast Alberto Gobbato During the reception, which featured greenery and white flowers, guests dined in the hotel's lemon grove garden on steamed lobster, fresh pasta and seabass. For dessert, Italian cake with chantilly cream and strawberries, homemade gelato and lemon sorbet.



07 of 10 Ride or Die Alberto Gobbato “It was all so beautiful,” Dorfman said of the destination nuptials.



08 of 10 Back in Action Alberto Gobbato Dorfman's "Rayne" reception gown by Leah Da Gloria featured a form-fitting silhouette and embellished mesh material throughout with a pearl corset bustier, and asymmetrical draping. She personalized the dress with a draped back made from the remaining fabric from her shortened train and paired the look with Nabele shoes.



09 of 10 Quick Change Alberto Gobbato For his part, the groom changed into a sleek white dinner jacket as the reception went on.