Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart in ‘Dreamy’ Italian Wedding: 'He’s My Person' (Exclusive)

Andi Dorfman is married!

The Bachelorette alum, 36, wed fiancé Blaine Hart on Wednesday in a “dreamy” three-day celebration in Sorrento, Italy.

“Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that's like a dream come true to me,” Dorfman tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The bride and groom exchanged handwritten vows in front of 75 friends and family members at the Conca del Sogno Beach Club. Following the emotional ceremony, (planned by Erin Lindeman Weddings) guests enjoyed a sunset cruise by boat down the Amalfi Coast to the Excelsior Vittoria hotel for cocktails and dinner.

Alberto Gobbato

“It was all so beautiful,” says Dorfman. “We had a weather scare earlier in the week, and we didn’t know if the ceremony we always wanted was gonna happen, and then it turned out to be the most beautiful day. I couldn’t have dreamt of a more perfect day. Being able walk around and call Blaine my husband is already so much fun!”

For her walk down the aisle, Dorfman wore a floor length corseted gown by Karen Sabag which featured timeless buttons along her back and a high slit. She added a clean tulle veil and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

“I'm getting married, obviously, for love and for Blaine, but I'm having a wedding for the dresses,” jokes Dorfman. “I just could not be stopped. My stylist, Liza Lieberman, and I, just every time we see a new dress we're like, 'Can we fit this in the timeframe?' So we have a total of four dresses over two days.”

Alberto Gobbato

During the reception, which featured simple and minimal decor with lots of greenery and white flowers, guests dined in the hotel's lemon grove garden on steamed lobster, fresh pasta and seabass. For dessert, Italian cake with chantilly cream and strawberries, homemade gelato and lemon sorbet.

Per the groom’s request, a gelato truck was also present at each of the wedding events including the welcome dinner, nuptials and beach club party. “That was his must-have,” she adds.

The newlyweds first met more than a decade ago, but their romance didn’t blossom until the summer of 2021.

Alberto Gobbato

“It's kind of a crazy story,” Dorfman explains. “We actually met at a party when we were both in college. Blaine was playing baseball at Furman University and one of my friends was his teammate. We met and then I never heard from him again until 15 years later in Italy.

Dorfman continues: “Blaine started DMing me and asked if I wanted to go for drinks. I told him, 'I'm in Italy, so no.' And he was like, 'Well obviously. I saw your Instagram story, I'm here too and I want to take you out for drinks.'"

Their chance encounter in Europe led to love. “That was it,” she says. And when it came time to plan their nuptials, Italy was their first choice.

“It’s a very special place for us," adds Dorfman.

Alberto Gobbato

As for her favorite part of the day, the bride says that’s easy. “Just seeing Blaine at the end of the aisle, and saying I do. I’ve waited a long time for this day, and he’s my person.”

Adds Hart: “I’m so excited for all the adventures we have to look forward to, everything with Andi is just so much fun and more special.”