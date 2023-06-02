Andi Dorfman Reveals She Bought Four Dresses for Her Wedding: 'I Could Not Be Stopped' (Exclusive)

"I'm getting married, obviously, for love and for Blaine, but I'm having a wedding for the dresses," the 'Bachelor' alum tells PEOPLE

By
and Emily Strohm
Published on June 2, 2023 01:21 PM
Andi Dorfman wedding photos
Photo:

Alberto Gobbato

Andi Dorfman came prepared for her wedding!

The Bachelorette alum, 36, exclusively tells PEOPLE that her wedding celebration to Blaine Hart involved quite a few looks — four to be exact.

"Listen, I'm getting married, obviously, for love and for Blaine, but I'm having a wedding for the dresses," she says. "I just could not be stopped. My stylist, [Liza Lieberman], and I, just every time we see a new dress we're like, 'Can we fit this in the timeframe?' So we have a total of four dresses over two days."

Andi Dorfman wedding photos

Alberto Gobbato

Dorfman and Hart exchanged vows on Wednesday in a “dreamy” three-day celebration in Sorrento, Italy. 

The bride's four wedding-week dresses included a welcome dinner dress by KHYA, ceremony gown by Karen Sabag, reception look from designer Leah Da Gloria, and a party dress from designer Dana Harel.

The ceremony gown was custom made for Dorfman by the New York bridal designer and featured buttons along her back and a high slit. She paired the floor-length corseted gown with a clean tulle veil and Manolo Blahnik shoes. The dress was crafted in silk mikado, and she also wore a RÊVER by Karen Sabag 3-piece silk set slip beforehand.

Andi Dorfman wedding photos

Alberto Gobbato

Dorfman's "Rayne" reception gown by Leah Da Gloria featured a form-fitting silhouette and embellished mesh material throughout with a pearl corset bustier, and asymmetrical draping.

"It's to die for," says Dorfman. "It's like a beaded, very James Bond esque dress. And Blaine is going to change into a white dinner jacket, so it's going to be really, really chic."

Dorfman personalized the dress with a draped back made from the remaining fabric from her shortened train and paired the look with Nabele shoes.

Andi Dorfman wedding photos

Alberto Gobbato

Her last look of the night was a dress by Dana Harel. "It's beautiful, and she actually cut it for me," she says of the lace mini.

“It was all so beautiful,” Dorfman says of her destinations nuptials.

“We had a weather scare earlier in the week, and we didn’t know if the ceremony we always wanted was gonna happen, and then it turned out to be the most beautiful day. I couldn’t have dreamt of a more perfect day. Being able walk around and call Blaine my husband is already so much fun!”

While the couple first met at a college party years back, they reconnected in the summer of 2021 for drinks when they were both in Italy, which she calls "a very special place for us."

The pair revealed their engagement in March 2022.

Andi Dorfman wedding photos

Alberto Gobbato

“Just seeing Blaine at the end of the aisle, and saying I do," Dorfman recalled of her favorite part of the day. "I’ve waited a long time for this day, and he’s my person.

She adds: “Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that's like a dream come true to me."

