Anderson Cooper Honors Late Brother Carter with Sweet Tribute: 'I Think of Him, and Miss Him, Every Day'

The journalist's brother died by suicide in 1988

By
Published on July 22, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Anderson Cooper paid tribute to his late brother Carter (right) on Instagram Saturday. Photo:

James Devaney/GC Images, Anderson Cooper/Instagram

Anderson Cooper is paying tribute to his older brother Carter Cooper on the 35th anniversary of his death.

The Emmy-winning journalist, 56, reflected on Carter's memory in an Instagram post Saturday, marking over three decades since his 1988 suicide at age 23.

"It is 35 years today since my brother, Carter Cooper, died," Anderson captioned his post. "I think of him, and miss him, every day."

Alongside his message, the CNN anchor uploaded three images of his late loved one — one of the two of them together in matching shirts, and two other black-and-white shots of just Carter.

In the comments section, Anderson received some love from his colleagues, including CNN commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, who wrote, "These days are so very hard. The pain dulls but the absence never goes away."

Carter died after jumping off the terrace wall of his mother Gloria Vanderbilt's 14th-floor Manhattan apartment, a decade after the death of his father, Wyatt Emory Cooper.

Anderson opened up to PEOPLE in 2021 about how he was still affected by the devastating loss of his brother and how losing a loved one "alters the trajectory of your life."

"It's inconceivable to me that my brother died in 1988 and I've lived more of my life without him than I have with him. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about what he would be doing, who he would be, and I still think about his death and have questions about it," he said at the time.

Anderson also told PEOPLE that "you have to find a way to live in that space of not knowing, or not fully understanding."

Years earlier, in 2016, Anderson and his mom Gloria Vanderbilt — who died in 2019 — spoke with PEOPLE about how their bond became stronger after Carter’s death, but holidays never felt the same without him.

“When we were growing up, I used to imagine us being adults and being closer when we were adults and having families and kind of getting to know each other in a new way, and we never had that opportunity,” Anderson explained.

