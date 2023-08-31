Anderson Cooper Remembers the 'Mortifying' Time He 'Danced Terribly' Onstage with Madonna

Anderson Cooper is recalling a time he let his wild side out.

During an appearance on pal Kelly Ripa's Sirius XM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, he reflected on the iconic 2015 moment when he danced with Madonna onstage.

“That I choose to forget. I’m mortified,” Cooper, 56, recalled. “I mean, I loved the whole idea, I love the experience of it. I don’t love the video that exists of it, the reality.”

In 2015, Cooper was pulled onstage for a fun moment during the "Vogue" singer's Rebel Heart concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. During her performance of "Unapologetic Bitch," Madonna, 65, playfully spanked him and humped him — and fans caught the whole thing on video.

The CNN host added he "didn’t know what the hell was going on. I was terrible. I danced terribly. It was mortifying."

He was also amazed by Madonna's performance abilities.

"We all watch people perform at these stages and they make it look like it’s all so natural and normal,” he said. "Even the way they’re like dancing, running, walking down the stage. I’m like, ‘I don’t, do I skip?'"



Madonna performs in Las Vegas in May 2019. Ethan Miller/Getty

After Madonna danced on him, she made him wait onstage so that she could gift him a banana — and he opened up about what was going through his mind.

"All of a sudden you find yourself like you’re standing on this thing, and then she hands you a banana, and right before that she like pushed me over and humped me. Which I didn’t expect it all," he said.

“So I open it up and I start to peel it and eat the banana, and then all of a sudden I start lowering down on this little electronic elevator disappearing on the stage just like eating this banana," he added. "I don’t know. To this day, I don’t know what happened."

Cooper and Madonna's friendship goes way back. In 2013, Madonna presented Cooper with the Vito Russo Award at the GLAAD awards and they kissed onstage. Then, in 2016, he introduced her as the person of honor at Billboard's Woman of the Year event.



The pop star celebrated her 65th birthday earlier this month and shared a series of photos on Instagram writing, "It's great to be alive."

The celebration came weeks after the hitmaker was hospitalized in June for a serious bacterial infection, which her longtime manager Guy Oseary confirmed in a June 28 Instagram post. On July 10, Madonna broke her silence and said she was on the road to recovery, and earlier this month Live Nation confirmed her Celebration Tour had been rescheduled.

