Why 'AJLT' Won't Show Carrie with Aidan in Virginia — Plus Details on That Cameo with a 'Sex and the City' Link

Creator Michael Patrick King explains why Aidan's farm will stay off screen and the actress who shares a real-life 'Sex and the City' connection

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 04:11PM EDT
And Just Like That
Photo:

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Virginia might be for lovers, but it's not for And Just Like That....

In recent episodes of the Max hit, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) reunited after 13 years and have been living a charmed life between New York City and the Old Dominion — but fans shouldn't expect to see the Sex and the City heroine (or Aidan's infamous chicken) in Norfolk in season 2.

“We didn’t necessarily want to do ‘Carrie goes to Virginia,’” executive producer, writer and director Michael Patrick King said on Thursday's episode of HBO's And Just Like That... The Writers Room podcast.

“The reality is we didn’t want to do it artistically. Production-wise it was hard. It was winter — it was not supposed to be winter in this episode.” continued King, who was joined this week by writer-producers Elisa Zuritsky, Julie Rottenberg and Susan Fales-Hill.

Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett And Just Like That... Season 2 - Episode 7

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

That said, viewers may never need to see Aidan’s farmhouse. In Thursday's episode, "There Goes the Neighborhood," Carrie found a chic new apartment — a place with generous lighting and gorgeous crown moldings that she could share with Aidan when he’s in town — thanks to her realtor pal Seema (Sarita Choudhury).

For Carrie, giving up her iconic Upper East Side apartment marked the end of an era, but it also marked the start of a promising new one.  

Also during the episode, Carrie met with Aidan's ex-wife Kathy (Rosemarie DeWitt), a "homespun" textile designer intended to be the "opposite of Carrie." Over tea, the two had an awkward conversation about Aidan during which Kathy warned Carrie not to "hurt him again."

Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston Welcome Daughter Gracie James

As pop culture-steeped might have realized, DeWitt is the real-life wife of Ron Livingston — yes, that means Aidan's on-screen ex is actually Carrie's ex Jack Berger's real-world spouse. "The Post-It Always Sticks Twice," as they say.

"She [Rosemarie] has everything," explained King, 68, of DeWitt, 51. "She's intelligent. She's beautiful. She's an event, and she's such an amazing actor."

New episodes of And Just Like That... drop Thursdays on Max.

