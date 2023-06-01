'And Just Like That...' Trailer: Carrie Has 'Moved on' to Aidan, Miranda Doubts Che and Charlotte Is Hammered

And just like that… Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is transitioning out of of her widow era.

In the trailer for the upcoming second season of And Just Like That…, Carrie is ready to start a new chapter in her life after the death of her longtime love Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

“You don't move on because you're ready to. You move on because you've outgrown who you used to be,” she says at the beginning of the clip.

Carrie later tells her friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) that she was doing “so well” after getting “through that whole first year” after Big’s death.

After declaring that “life’s too short not to try something new” and giving the singles scene a shot with the help of her pal Seema (Sarita Choudhury), she reaches out to someone familiar: Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

“Hey Stranger… Remember me? If this is still your email, it’s me – Carrie. Was just thinking about you the other day… and I wondered how you were doing,” she writes him in an email. “So, how ya doing?”

The former fiancés then reunite at a dinner where he says, “Sitting here with you, it's like ten years just…,” before snapping his fingers.

In addition to a possible new romance, Carrie also finds a new appreciation for the domestic sphere. “I've repurposed my kitchen. Did you know stoves aren't just for storage?” she asks Charlotte while making eggs.

Miranda is also ready to try something new as she moves to Los Angeles to be with Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez). She says, “I'm on the precipice of doing something either really stupid or totally liberating.”

However, their California dream is short-lived as she begins to question their relationship. She tells Che, “I don't know who you are. Is there something you're not telling me?”

Change may also be on the horizon for Charlotte as she receives a new job offer which declines because her kids need her “even more these days.”

She then goes out with her friends for a night on the town where she indulges at the bar. When she returns home, her daughter asks, “Are you wasted?” and she replies, “We did some shots!”

The trailer comes just one day after MAX confirmed Kim Cattrall will appear in season 2 as her iconic character Samantha Jones.

In a cameo in AJLT's season 2 finale, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak to Carrie on the phone.

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series” including Parker, Nixon and Davis. Nor did she reportedly interact with series creator Michael Patrick King. However, she was dressed by Sex and the City designer Patricia Field for the appearance.

And Just Like That... returns June 22 on Max.

