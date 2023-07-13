‘And Just Like That…’ Recap: Peter Hermann Crashes Into Carrie and Seema Crashes with a Man and His Penis Pump

In the latest episode, the cast tackle the unexpected

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
Published on July 13, 2023
Peter Hermann & Sarah Jessica Parker - And Just Like That
Photo:

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the fifth episode of season 2 of Max’s And Just Like That...

In the newest episode of And Just Like That... our adventurous cast of urbanites found themselves encountering the unexpected. Carrie was struck by cupid (read: Peter Hermann on a bike), while Seema found a lover who couldn't perform without some help. Meanwhile, tensions flared between Miranda and Che.

After a lavish Halloween charity event, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and Nya (Karen Pittman) were enjoying cocktails at a hotel bar, when Seema struck up a conversation with a gin salesman. He was charming enough that Seema invited him back to her place for the night. As they fooled around, he explained he suffered from erectile dysfunction and pulled out a penis pump. Seema was floored. 

But the revelation that her newfound sexual partner needed assistance to get it up didn’t turn Seema off. After having sex a second night, Seema felt free to whip out her vibrator afterward. That was enough to offend the gin salesman, who complained about the device’s buzzing noise. When Seema pointed out his penis pump made annoying sounds, too, he stalked off. 

“That’s different,” he huffed.

Karen Pittman & Cynthia Nixon - And Just Like That
Karen Pittman and Cynthia Nixon on And Just Like That...

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

While Seema wrapped her mind around the concept of a penis pump, Miranda grappled with her difficult sleeping arrangement. She'd been crashing with Che (Sara Ramirez), but they were up at all hours with friends, drinking and playing video games. And Steve (David Eigenberg) still hadn't moved out of their Brooklyn home amid their divorce. Tired, Miranda vented to Nya (Karen Pittman), who offered to let Miranda move into the small room — previously her soon-to-be ex-husband's recording studio — in her apartment. “We’re both going through divorces, so we’ll be like an angry Laverne and Shirley," quipped Miranda.

When Miranda told Che of her new living arrangements, Che was more focused on the upcoming focus group for their sitcom pilot. And they had reason to worry: it did not go well. The group — or at least “one genderqueer person from Brooklyn” — hated Che's character. The character, the focus group member explained, was a "phony, sanitized, performative, cheesy ass joke bullsh-t version of what the nonbinary experience is.” 

That extremely negative reaction “tanked” Che’s chances for getting the series greenlit. As Che wallowed back at their place, Miranda tried to play cheerleader, offering words of encouragement. But that only angered Che, who said they needed space and asked for several days alone. 

Seema was telling Carrie over the phone about the man’s solution for ED when George Campbell (Hermann) crashed into her while riding his bike. Feeling guilty, Carrie took George to a nearby Urgent Care clinic and, after it was confirmed he'd broken his wrist, later visited his loft to help him get ready for a big presentation he had in two days to get his latest app acquired.  

Sparks flew between the two, at least until George’s business partner Paul showed up and ruined the moment. The next evening, as Carrie and George canoodled in bed, Paul called George for a video chat. When he saw what George was doing in lieu of working on their presentation, Paul ranted about how George’s focus in the last several years had been off. 

Sarah Jessica Parker . And Just Like That...

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Carrie realized then that George and Paul’s working relationship was deeply unhealthy. 

“He’s not just your business partner, he’s your wife,” Carrie said, wishing him a “long and happy marriage" as she walked out of his place.

“And just like that, George and I were over,” she mused via voiceover. “But at least I got back on the bike.” 

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.

