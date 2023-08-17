'And Just Like That...' Recap: Che Humiliates Miranda and Aidan Breaks Down During a Family Crisis

Also, Anthony hears one last time from Stanford

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan
Published on August 17, 2023 08:00AM EDT
And Just Like That S2 Ep10
Photo:

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the tenth episode of season 2 of Max’s And Just Like That...

The newest episode of And Just Like That... was full of epiphanies. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) seemed to be approaching a crossroad with Aidan (John Corbett) as their commuter relationship experienced some turbulence. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) came to an unflattering realization about herself and her exes, and Anthony (Mario Cantone) reached an inflection point between his past and his future loves.

Over a breezy, boozy lunch, Carrie learned she had won a dinner for 16 people made by a Michelin-starred chef. She dubbed the get-together "The Last Supper" because it serve as a farewell dinner to her old apartment. Of course, because it would be hosted in that apartment, she was pretty sure Aidan was unlikely to attend — but that doesn't mean she didn't try to sweet-talk him. Unsurprisingly, he refused.

Surprisingly, the invite prompted him to open up and take some ownership over his part in their painful breakup all those years ago. “When I couldn’t get you to sign a marriage license, I forced you into signing a lease in that apartment next door to you," he admitted. "Couldn’t make that work, either.” 

And Just Like That S2 Ep10

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Their tender moment was interrupted when Aidan received an urgent call from his ex Kathy (Rosemarie DeWitt), who told him their 14-year-old son Wyatt (Logan Souza) had been rushed to the ER after running his father's truck into a tree.

Aidan jumped on the next plane to Virginia and called Carrie from the hospital parking lot. It was all too much, and he collapsed in tears, crying, "I should have been there, Carrie. I should have been there."

It was then that Carrie realized that their temporarily idyllic arrangement just might not be enough. Something might have to give.

She closed out the episode with an ominous voiceover: “And just like that, for the first time, I was worried…”

And Just Like That S2 Ep10

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Meanwhile, Miranda had a rude awakening when Carrie and Nya (Karen Pittman) told her point blank that she was "that person who throws away her exes." And they had a point. Miranda had no idea Steve was opening a new hot dog and clam shack on the Coney Island boardwalk, and she had ghosted Che (Sara Ramírez) completely.

Refusing to be that person, Miranda decided to attend Che's comedy concert in Brooklyn — and boy oh boy was that the wrong decision. Che spent several minutes set savagely roasting their eight-month relationship, saying of Miranda: “She was confused about everything, and I was confused about why I was f---ing her.”

The brutal "jokes" only ended when Miranda walked out and Che abruptly cut their set short to follow her out onto the street. The heated confrontation made Miranda reluctant to face Che at Carrie's Last Supper, so she tried to back out. Naturally Carrie would not take no for an answer, setting up an undoubtedly awkward seating plan.

And Just Like That Season 2 ep. 6

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Elsewhere, Anthony (Mario Cantone) was negotiating his boundaries with Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi), who expected more versatility in the bedroom. It made the Hot Fellas owner realize he was a bit stuck in the past.

In a cosmically timed reminder of his more recent history, Anthony got a surprise when Carrie invited him over for cosmos and some surprising news: Stanford (Willie Garson) had become a Shinto monk. After a fight with his influencer client led to several days of crying and enlightenment at a Tokyo temple, Stanford had bequeathed all his earthly possessions to Anthony.

"I want no attachments," he wrote, giving Anthony a bit of closure that unfortunately fans did not get due to Garson's unexpected death in the midst of filming for season 1. "I’ve let go of all things that no longer serve me, and I’ve let it all go with love.”

New episodes of And Just Like That... drop Thursdays on Max.

