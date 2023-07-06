'And Just Like That...' Recap: Charlotte Teaches Harry Kegels and Miranda Has a Messy Threesome

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the fourth episode of season 2 of Max’s And Just Like That...

In a new episode of And Just Like That... that's jam-packed with guest stars, the original Sex and the City trio faced storylines that would make their missing fourth (Kim Cattrall's Samantha) proud: Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) received an unexpected penis pic, Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) sex with husband Harry (Evan Handler) was missing some spunk and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) had a mid-threesome mishap.

Early in the episode, Carrie ran into her former Vogue editor Enid Frick (Candice Bergen) during breakfast. The former high-flying magazine editor, who received a golden parachute from Vogue publisher Condé Nast, now writes a popular newsletter rivaling Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. She also wants to launch an online magazine named Vivant for women of “our age,” she told Carrie. Carrie told Seema (Sarita Choudhury) she hated being lumped into the same age bracket as Enid and really didn't want to write for the site — but did want Enid to promote her book in the newsletter.

So Carrie opted to attend Enid's Vivant launch party, which was packed with powerful women, including Gloria Steinem. After Enid greeted Carrie, she revealed that she wanted the writer to invest $100,000 in the new publication. An initially reluctant Carrie coughed up the money after Enid found an image of her boyfriend’s genitalia on Carrie’s phone, a gift facilitated by Bitsy von Muffling (Julie Halston), who tried to play matchmaker.

Our eloquent protagonist donated to Vivant mostly out of guilt, but also because she realized she was being ageist about Enid’s taste in men. At least she was able to get a selfie with Steinem.

In Miranda’s neck of the woods (read: Brooklyn), she, Steve (David Eigenberg) and Brady (Niall Cunningham) had a family therapy session following Brady's suicidal threats over his breakup with his girlfriend in last week's episode. Brady complained about their living situation which has Miranda sleeping on the couch and Steve regularly taking his angst out on a punching bag over his bedroom door. Ultimately, Steve offered to move out.

Later, Miranda headed over to Che’s (Sara Ramirez) new apartment, where their ex-husband Lyle (Oliver Hudson) was still in town after helping with the cross-country drive. Despite Lyle already being asleep in the bed, Che and Miranda crawled in and quietly began making love in the middle of the night. Things took a turn when Lyle woke up, and the twosome began to evolve into a threesome.

Reluctant at first, Miranda agreed she was game for the new experience, but soon got a Charley horse and retreated to the living room. “You two go ahead,” she said. But moments later, Che joined her on the couch. “I miss you,” Che admitted.

Over on Park Avenue, Charlotte and Harry were wrapping up some pretty fantastic sex when Charlotte realized Harry’s orgasm was missing the usual… stickiness. Their predicament made for some titillating lunch conversation with Charlotte, Carrie and Anthony (Mario Cantone), where Charlotte said, “I love j-zz! … It’s like a confetti of fireworks on the Fourth of July.”

Charlotte and Harry went to a doctor, who diagnosed him with either a “dry orgasm” or “retrograde ejaculation,” a condition where the ejaculate goes into a man’s bladder instead of his penis. The solution? Kegels! When they returned home, Charlotte coached Harry on how to properly perform these pelvic-floor exercises, shouting motivational lines like, “Slurp that sperm from the pelvic floor!” But there’s no denying they helped when Charlotte later gave Harry a helping hand, and he climaxed.

Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) had no such happy ending — at least not this time. After some elaborate planning with Herbert (Chris Jackson) for a lavish anniversary party, the event ended up being a bust. Herbert, as it turns out, forgot to press “Send” on the digital invitations, so only a small handful of guests showed up, including Charlotte and Harry, Lisa's father (played by Billy Dee Williams), Herbert's mother (Pat Bowie) and gallery owner Marcus (Victor Garber).

Even after platters upon platters of lobster tails had to go to waste, there was a problem with the dessert. “Oh, my god,” Lisa said. “I forgot to order the cake!”

There's always next time?

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.