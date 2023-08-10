Warning: This post contains spoilers from the ninth episode of season 2 of Max’s And Just Like That...



While And Just Like That... has introduced milestone after milestone this season, the newest episode may have been the biggest shake-up yet as Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) put her longtime apartment on the market for a new place — one her rekindled love might actually step foot in. Elsewhere, Miranda strongly suspected Brady and Lily hooked up, while Giuseppe found a way to put Anthony's doubts to rest.

After using Che's (Sara Ramírez) place as a love nest for several weeks, Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett) received a notice from building management that they'd overstayed their welcome. During a double date, Carrie approached Seema (Sarita Choudhury) in the restroom to broach the idea of selling her place.

"I’m ready to sell it and it move on," Carrie said. "It has to be something truly truly special. Something worth giving up my jewel box [for]."

Carrie also broke the news to Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as she gave them a tour of her potential new place, a spacious apartment with gorgeous crown moldings and generous natural light.

After also showing her new potential place to Aidan and sending off on another return journey to his home in Virginia, Carrie walked back to her old apartment and ran into her downstairs neighbor Lisette (Katerina Tannenbaum).

Lisette was also facing a real estate change-up and asked Carrie, “Can you imagine anyone ever wanting to leave this place?”

“Actually,” said Carrie, ”I can.”

Moments later, the Menhattan author called Seema to confirm she wanted that new apartment.

“And just like that ... I went up the stairs of my old apartment without looking back,” she said in voiceover.

Meanwhile, Miranda was still crashing with Nya (Karen Pittman), whose sex life had seriously picked up. Unfortunately Miranda couldn't avoid due to thin walls and the inconvenient fact the apartment's only bathroom could be accessed only through Nya's bedroom.

Even more jarringly, Miranda seemingly found herself smack in the middle of her son's sex path with Charlotte's older daughter Lily (Cathy Ang). During a respite from Nya's place, Lily unexpectedly turned up — wearing only a T-shirt — just outside Brady's (Niall Cunningham) bedroom in Miranda and Steve's (David Eigenberg) Brooklyn brownstone. While Miranda and Charlotte had set up their teens to spend more time together so Lily's college ambitions might rub off on Brady, the rubbing in question was ostensibly more extra-curricular than academic.

When Miranda told her fellow mom about the run-in, Charlotte naturally spiraled — then, in typical Charlotte fashion, meandered through the panic toward an (unrealistically) optimistic endgame.

“We all know that someone’s going to get hurt,” Charlotte began. “And then, when they do break up, it’s going to be awkward between me and Miranda. Worse, I’m going to have to take Lily’s side! No matter how you slice it, this doesn’t end well ... unless they get married.”

“She could do worse,” deadpanned Harry (Evan Handler).

“And they would have the most beautiful red-headed Chinese Jewish babies!“ Charlotte exclaimed.

Rounding out the hookups, Anthony (Mario Cantone) was still holding out after five dates with Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi). Everything came to a head during a cocktail party hosted by Herbert Wexley (Christopher Jackson) and LTW (Nicole Ari Parker), when Anthony admitted he had suspicions Giuseppe was using him for a green card.



But Giuseppe squashed that doubt when he told Anthony, “My mother was born in Buffalo."



Anthony's finally lowered his guard, and the bread maker's eyes filled with lust as he commanded Giuseppe: "Tell me that again — but in Italian."



New episodes of And Just Like That... drop Thursdays on Max.

