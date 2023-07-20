Warning: This post contains spoilers from the sixth episode of season 2 of Max’s And Just Like That...

In the newest episode of And Just Like That… Carrie reached out to an old love, while Miranda and Che reached the end of the line. Meanwhile, Charlotte braved an intense snowstorm to buy condoms for her teenaged daughter Lily.

After suffering through a terrible interview to promote her memoir Loved and Lost, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) was chatting with her agent when an old face showed up: Kerry (Rachel Dratch), a former writing partner she worked with on a rom-com script in the 1990s. Our eloquent heroine was also roped into speaking at WidowCon, a convention of “sad women who have lost the love of their lives,” as Carrie put it.

During dinner with Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Nya (Karen Pittman), the subject of Carrie’s long-lost love Aidan (John Corbett) came up. The amiable carpenter apparently had moved to Virginia, gotten divorced five years ago and sold his furniture company to West Elm.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

After accompanying Carrie to WidowCon and watching her speak, Che (Sara Ramirez) had an epiphany. "You all had the love of your lives die, and here you are, up for a laugh, moving on," they said. "I just had my ego die. No matter how fragile I feel, I need to move my s--- on, too."

Carrie, meanwhile, was inspired to finally hit "Send" on an email to Aidan she'd drafted earlier in the episode. "And just like that, I realized some relationships are meant to stay in the past — and some aren't," she said via voiceover.

As one door opened for Carrie, another closed for Miranda and Che. When Miranda tried cuddling in bed after sex, Che declined, explaining they weren't really in a "cuddle" state of mind. Instead, they pulled out their phone and began recording Cameo videos for fans. The cold shoulder angered Miranda, who felt like Che’s fans were getting the best of them, while Miranda received the “leftovers.”

“I’m here trying to help you move on,” she explained. “I don’t deserve that.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

When Miranda returned to the Brooklyn home she shares with Steve, he admitted that he lied about finding another place. Miranda may have paid for the lion's share of the mortgage, but Steve argued his home renovations, like an overhaul of the kitchen, entitled him to ownership of their home, too. “All of it is my house!” he bellowed.

“You never wanted me, and you never even wanted Brady,” he added. “Why don’t you get the f--- out of our lives?”

The fiery exchange led to a surprisingly tender moment between Miranda and Steve, who spooned in bed — at least until Miranda found a condom wrapper, and Steve admitted he'd been having sex with a Whole Foods employee.

Miranda headed back to Che’s place but didn't fare any better there. After Che’s eye-opening experience at WidowCon, they decided to break up with Miranda. “From where we are now, this probably isn’t going to get better,” they explained.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

While Miranda agreed, she couldn’t help but wallow as they quietly spooned in bed. “Two back-to-back breakups,” she quipped. “I’m killing it over here.”

Over on Park Avenue, Charlotte was navigating her own personal hell. During breakfast, Lily (Cathy Ang) threw a fit when Charlotte admitted she forgot to make a lunch reservation at Nobu for her and her boyfriend Blake. The reason? Lily believed a high-end lunch would help set the scene for her to lose her virginity.

“I can’t lose my virginity after a lunch at Shake Shack,” Lily said, adding, “I’m ready to lose my virginity, and now, it won’t be the perfect day I had planned.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

After an intense snowstorm descended on New York City, Lily headed to Blake's home. But a few hours later, she called Charlotte for help getting condoms. If Charlotte didn't pick up some, the overeager teen declared she and Blake would simply use the pull-out method. That revelation sent Charlotte out into the frigid cold, wading through snow drifts to find an open pharmacy to buy her daughter a box of Trojans.

Upon giving it to her daughter, Lily gave a big appreciative hug to Charlotte, who then disappeared back into the snowy abyss.

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.