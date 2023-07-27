'And Just Like That…’ Recap: Carrie Reunites with Aidan After 13 Years — but He Has Reservations

Also in the newest episode, Miranda is single and ready to mingle and Charlotte is tripping

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
Published on July 27, 2023 08:00AM EDT
And Just Like That... Season 2 Episode 7
Photo:

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the seventh episode of season 2 of Max’s And Just Like That...

It appears Carrie Bradshaw's email last week reached its intended recipient. In the latest episode of And Just Like That… Carrie reconnected with Aiden, Miranda had a meet-cute that resulted in a terrible date and Charlotte accidentally got high off a pot brownie.

During lunch with Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) revealed that Aidan (John Corbett), who will be in New York City for a meeting, asked her to have dinner that Thursday. The fact that dinner also happened to fall on Valentine’s Day wasn’t lost on the show’s trio. Did Aidan realize they’d be dining on Valentine’s Day of all days? If so, did that mean he’s single? The debate spiraled into something of a mental exercise, particularly for Charlotte.  

"A girlfriend would be letting him know [it was Valentine's Day]," Charlotte speculated. "So the way I see it is either a.) he knows, and he's asked you to dinner on Valentine's Day, or b.) he doesn't know, and he doesn't have a girlfriend."

The conversation briefly turned to Miranda and her relationship status. Fresh off her breakup with Che (Sara Ramírez), Miranda wasn’t sure whether she’s soley attracted to women or, well, equal-opportunity.

After skimming a list of LGBTQIA dating sites, she ran into Amelia (Miriam Shor), an audiobook narrator whose work she adores, reading passages aloud from Pride and Prejudice for a group at a bookstore. The spark between the two women was palpable and immediate, and Miranda was thrilled to be invited back to Amelia’s place for an intimate dinner.  

And Just Like That... Season 2 Episode 7

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

But when Miranda arrived at Amelia’s apartment, she had a rude awakening. Far from the picturesque New York pad she likely envisioned, the audiobook narrator's home was cramped and cluttered, brimming with recording equipment for Amelia’s voiceovers. To make things even less romantic, Miranda stepped in Amelia's cat's litterbox before Amelia handed her some delivery menus and hit her up for quarters so she could finish up her laundry. (There were no sheets on the bed!)

As Miranda sat alone on Amelia’s bed feeling overdressed in a chic violet dress, she realized nothing had changed about the unpredictable nature of dating over the years. “I may be different, but dating isn't," Miranda said over the phone to Carrie. "It's still a s**tshow."

Over on Park Avenue, Charlotte unwittingly ate a pot brownie baked by one of Lily’s (Cathy Ang) friends. Once she started feeling the effects of it at a party that night, Harry (Evan Handler) worried his wife was suffering a heart attack. Once she was admitted to the hospital, however, the doctor broke the news: Charlotte was high on “significant amounts” of THC in her bloodstream.

But there was a silver lining to Charlotte's panic-filled evening: What she thought might be a brush with death also put several things into perspective.

"When I was in that ambulance, my life flashed before me, and I didn't like what I saw," she explained. "I'm a ‘momager’ for Rock, a maid for Lily... What happened? Where am I in all of this?"

That’s when she told Harry she would call Mark Kasabian (Victor Garber) and ask if his offer to work at his gallery was still available. “I have to get back to me,” she said.

And Just Like That... Season 2 Episode 7

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Finally, Valentine’s Day had arrived, which for Carrie, meant dinner with Aidan, whom she hadn’t seen in 13 years since the events of Sex and the City 2. But she nearly missed him altogether.

After she realized had been waiting for him at the wrong restaurant, Carrie found Aidan outside on the sidewalk. They dined together, and their abundant chemistry was still clear. After dinner, they even took a taxi back to Carrie’s apartment.

But when Aidan stood in front of her building, peering up at her window, he was awash with old memories of how their relationship fell apart.

"At the restaurant, I thought how great… We're back where we started,” he admitted. “But this is where we ended, with the f***ing wall I couldn't break through, the floors… I redid. That's all bad, and it's all in there."

"I'm never going in there again," he added.

And Just Like That... Season 2 Episode 7

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Carrie understood Aidan’s perspective, but as he started to walk away, he unexpectedly turned around to face her. “F--- it … This is New York. They have hotels, right?” he said before they kissed passionately.

“And just like that, Aidan and I were back on the same page,” Carrie said in a voiceover.

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.

 

 

 

 

 

 

