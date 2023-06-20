Even Michael Patrick King Doesn't Know Why Kim Cattrall Came Back to 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)

"I don't know whether the fans manifested this," the two-time Emmy winner tells PEOPLE of Samantha Jones joining the 'Sex and the City' revival's second season

Published on June 20, 2023
After publicly stating she didn’t want to reprise her role as Samantha Jones, Kim Cattrall shocked fans by confirming earlier this month that she’ll make a brief appearance on And Just Like That… season 2.

Even writer and director Michael Patrick King couldn’t believe the news, which came just ahead of Sex and the City celebrating the 25th anniversary of its premiere earlier this month.

“I don't know what happened, because we didn't start the season thinking this,” King, 68, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Some sort of universal magic shifted. I don't know whether the fans manifested this. I don't know what happened. Maybe something about the 25th anniversary brought a lot of energy forward, and all of a sudden Kim was like, ‘All right, I'll make a stop by.’”

In King’s mind, Samantha always existed in the world of And Just Like That….

“I have always had Samantha Jones in And Just Like That…,” he says. “In my consciousness and in my writing, in all of her writing, she's always been in London and texting. I was like, ‘Samantha lives, so let's keep her alive for me, the writer, for Carrie, for Miranda, for Charlotte and for the audience.’"

King referred to being able to bring Samantha back on screen as “a lovely treat” for both the audience and the cast alike. “It is nostalgic and emotional, and really, in my mind, they've been talking all the time,” the two-time Emmy winner says.

Michael Patrick King
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

He just wishes it stayed a surprise. “The only bad news is that you know about it,” King says. “Everyone else about this is good news except that you know it's coming. It would've blown your mind!”

Max confirmed Cattrall’s return to PEOPLE on May 31, and the next day, Cattrall posted a screengrab of the news on her Instagram. The cameo will come in AJLT's season 2 finale, when Samantha will reportedly speak to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on the phone.

Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) husband Harry Goldenblatt, called Cattrall’s appearance “great” to PEOPLE earlier this month.

“Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television,” quipped Handler, 62.

Ivan Hernandez — And Just Like That…’s Franklyn — also felt excited about Samantha’s return. “I think it's something that the fans all wanted and missed,” he told PEOPLE. “She's such great character, so I can't wait to see it myself.”

Not only has And Just Like That… kept the spirit of Samantha alive in her absence, it’s done the same with Stanford Blatch after actor Willie Garson died in 2021 at age 57.

Willie Garson
CHANCE YEH /getty

“I think that's important once characters are established that,” King says. “When a circumstance is handed [to] you that is tragic and less than ideal, you can still keep these fictional people alive in spite of the fact that Willie's gone.”

And Just Like That… season 2 premieres Thursday on Max.

