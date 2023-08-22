'And Just Like That...' Max Renews 'Sex and the City' Revival for Season 3 Ahead of Finale

The season 2 finale of 'And Just Like That' will drop on Max on Thursday

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
Published on August 22, 2023 02:02PM EDT
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon. Photo:

James Devaney/GC Images

And Just Like That... Max is locked in for a third season with Carrie and the gang. 

Ahead of Thursday's season 2 finale, which some fans speculated might serve as a series finale, the streamer confirmed it is in fact renewing the Sex and the City revival for another batch of episodes.  

Executive producer Michael Patrick King enthused in a press release about opportunity to tell the stories of the show’s iconic characters: Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) — as well as the new additions who've joined AJLT in seasons 1 and 2. 

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” he said. “And Just Like That… Here comes season three.”

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Cynthia Nixon as âMiranda Hobbes,â Sarah Jessica Parker as âCarrie Bradshaw,â Kristin Davis as âCharlotte York.â HBO MAX And Just Like That...
HBO Max

With the series ranking as the most-watched series and No. 1 original overall for the streamer, Max's Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey shared her excitement for fans to see more.

“As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories," she said in a statement. "We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers."

Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker.

Gotham/GC Images

Though the cast of season 3 has yet to be revealed, fans can presumably expect the return of Parker, Nixon, Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Christopher Jackson, Evan Handler and John Corbett

The season 2 finale of And Just Like That drops Thursday on Max and will feature a cameo from Kim Cattrall as her beloved Sex and the City character Samantha Jones.

After previous reports she wasn’t interested in reprising her role, Max confirmed the news that Cattrall would step back into Samantha’s shoes. The next day, the actress announced the happy return herself on June 1, 2023 — the first day of Pride Month. 

She shared a photo of herself as Samantha to Instagram and captioned the post, “Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈…”

Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming on location for "Sex And The City 2"
Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis.

James Devaney/WireImage

Cattrall’s character will speak over the phone with Carrie in Thursday's episode, titled "The Last Supper Part Two: Entree."

The actress, who celebrated her 67th birthday on Monday, filmed her scene this past March in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series,” including Parker, Nixon and Davis. She also reportedly did not interact with King, per Variety.

Seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That are available to stream on Max.

