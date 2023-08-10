This $16 Amazon Find Looks Like Carrie Bradshaw’s $47 Garlic Press

I’m used to looking to Carrie Bradshaw, the main character of Sex and the City, for sartorial inspiration, but I never thought the fictional sex and relationships columnist would influence my kitchen — until season 2, episode 8 of HBO’s sequel show, And Just Like That.

Apparently, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) will shell out the big bucks to outfit her cupboards and drawers just as she does in her closet. But here’s the thing: She didn’t need to. While she ends up splurging for a “$47 garlic press,” I found one that looks exactly like it — but it’s just $16 at Amazon.

Zulay Garlic Press

Amazon

The much less expensive chrome Zulay tool has the same elegant and ergonomically curved handle and round clove chamber as the one Carrie wields, pondering about its high cost with such a bewildered look, you’d think she was holding a Post-It that said: “I’m sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me.”

I’m not surprised it ended up in Carrie's kitchen, as it's one of the more stylish presses I've seen, and I shop, test, and recommend products for a living. Beyond aesthetics though, it also offers durability (it's rust-resistant and dishwasher-friendly) and versatility (it can also be used to crush seeds and nuts).

Amazon reviewers rave about the quality, noting that while other presses break, this one stands the test of time. One wrote that it "seems to exude much more flavor and aroma… than just mincing on a cutting board." Another reviewer said it was easy on the hands, not requiring a lot of force.

Later in the episode, I spotted some seriously great choices in their Airbnb, which is actually Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez)’s apartment — more on that below. Here’s everything else Carrie and Aidan brought home, beyond the $47 garlic press.

Le Creuset Dutch Oven

Amazon

There are some great Le Creuset products behind Carrie and Aidan, including the classic Dutch oven on the stove. One of our favorites, Le Creuset is worth every penny for its performance and quality. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of colors. It’s no surprise Carrie went with a stunning shade of blue — likely Marseille. From her eyes to her apartment refresh and her iconic blue Manolo wedding shoes in the first film, blue holds a lot of meaning for our protagonist.

Le Creuset Utensils Set with Stoneware Crock

Amazon

Leave it to Carrie to know how to accessorize. There’s also a matching utensils crock from the same brand filled with must-have tools on the counter.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

Amazon

Che is particularly excited to see a brand new Nespresso machine on the counter, which appears to be similar to this Vertuo model. I’m sure Carrie and Aidan appreciated the sleek design as much we did when we tested it — and once they power it up, they'll find it quickly and quietly produces delicious espresso drinks with a velvety crema. There are also a few boxes of Nespresso capsules, so it looks like they’re set on coffee for a while.

OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner

Amazon

You go to the store for salad tongs and come home with a salad spinner, too — relatable! At least they chose well: This model from OXO is one of my personal favorites for its sturdy spinning mechanism, easy-to-clean parts, and budget-friendly price. It’s gotten a ton of use in my kitchen in the last couple of years I’ve owned it.

OXO Good Grips Cutting Board

Amazon

One of the best plastic cutting boards I’ve ever used sits out on the counter, covered in scraps of veggies and herbs post-prep. I'd recognize those non-slip edges on each side anywhere — they’re great for keeping the board steady through a variety of chopping tasks.

Made In Chef’s Knife

Made In

While I’m not sure of the exact knife resting on the cutting board, it looks a lot like this beautiful Made In 8-inch with an olive wood handle. This popular brand is backed by celebrity chefs like Tom Colicchio and Brooke Williamson of Top Chef fame.

Aster Acacia Wooden Pepper Mill Grinder

Crate&Barrel

Leave it to Aidan, a furniture designer, to select such a pretty pepper mill grinder crafted from FSC-certified acacia. (That stands for forest management certification, which basically just means it's sourced from an ethically, sustainably run forest).

Now, you’re probably wondering how garlic presses made their way into the plotline of a show primarily focused on friendship, dating, and life in New York City (warning, spoilers ahead). The other love of Carrie’s life, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), has only been back for two episodes, and already he and Carrie are essentially moving in together—well, into Che Diaz’s apartment-turned-Airbnb, whose kitchen is empty.

While that might not have bothered Carrie in her old days of storing clothes in her oven, Aidan declares that “You can’t have a proper kitchen without salad tongs and a pepper grinder.” That’s what leads our love interests to a store à la Crate & Barrel or Williams Sonoma, where they get “high on housewares,” as Carrie jokes, snatching up everything from spatulas and small spoons suitable for ice cream-eating to a sea salt grater that Carrie mistakes for a “teeny-tiny cheese grater.”

