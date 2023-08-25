Charlotte’s Burberry Moment, Carrie’s $13K Finale Dress and More 'AJLT' Style Secrets Revealed (Exclusive)

The final episode of And Just Like That... season 2 brought us — among other things — the return of Samantha (Kim Cattrall), justice for Steve (David Eigenberg) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) with a hangover.

It also ended the show with a sartorial exclamation mark in the form of the sequined check tulle gown Oscar de la Renta dress Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) wears to her farewell dinner.

“The script called for Carrie to run downstairs to Lisette's apartment where the ‘good kitchen’ was, so we knew there might be a staircase moment,” says AJLT costume designer Molly Rogers, who works alongside Danny Santiago (they also run the account @andjustlikethatcostumes). “We begged Oscar de la Renta for this dress from their fall 2023 collection and they let us try it for 24 hours.”

They styled the design, which retails for nearly $13,000, with a sheer shrug made out of a torn-up vintage skirt and Wilfred capri leggings, as a nod to the “prima ballerina” vibe Carrie has a “soft spot” for, says Rogers, plus crystal-covered Rene Caovilla pumps.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Danny Santiago/ Instagram

The look is up there with another one of Carrie’s show-stoppers from the season: the monochromatic green ensemble, featuring a vintage leather bomber jacket, a vintage Jonny Herbert dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps, which she wears in episode 9 when she meets Aidan’s ex-wife.

“We debated about how you would want to present yourself,” Rogers says of styling the scene. “You're ‘cool Carrie,’ but you don't want to show up in a tulle skirt or anything. So we didn't tamp it down, we just chose something that she felt really comfortable in.”

Another look that had the show’s fashion fans talking was the Burberry-on-Burberry ensemble Charlotte wears while cooking in episode 3.

Max

“We picked out the skirt and the Burberry blouse for the scene, and we needed an apron,” says Santiago. “We thought, ‘What about a Burberry apron? Does that even exist?’ We got into this whole conversation and we started looking online and of course Burberry doesn't make an apron.”

The solution: a knee-length Burberry skirt, which the show’s seamstress transformed into an apron. “We all got a giggle and when she came out on the set with it, everybody just died,” says Santiago. “Of course her character would have a Burberry apron.”

And with the show getting renewed for a third season, we couldn’t help but wonder if Carrie and Aidan will perhaps tie the knot.

“I can't even imagine it,” Rogers says of potentially styling Carrie’s wedding dress. “But I will say this, I saw one yesterday in a magazine that I thought was stunning.”