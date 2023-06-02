'And Just Like That...' Star Ivan Hernandez on Kim Cattrall's 'SATC' Return: 'It's Something the Fans Wanted'

Kim Cattrall offered fans a pride month surprise and announced the return of Samantha Jones to the 'Sex and the City' universe

By
and Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on June 2, 2023 11:31 AM
Ivan Hernandez, Kim Cattrall
Photo:

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty, Dia Dipasupil/Getty

News of Kim Cattrall's return to the Sex and the City universe doesn't just have fans buzzing — it's also exciting for members of the cast of And Just Like That….

On Thursday, the original Samantha Jones herself confirmed she’d signed on for a season 2 cameo in the HBO spinoff. Ivan Hernandez, who plays Franklyn in the series, shared his excitement for Cattrall’s return with people. 

“I'm excited as well,” he told PEOPLE on the red carpet premiere for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. “I just found out yesterday, and I think it's a great idea. I think it's something that the fans all wanted and missed. She's such great character, so I can't wait to see it myself.”

Kim Cattrall And Just Like That Sex and the City

Alamy

Franklyn will be cozying up to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) when the series returns. The pair were seen making out in an elevator in AJLT's season 1 finale, and the 45-year-old actor confirmed that Franklyn and Bradshaw are “dating” when season 2 returns, with the action taking place “a couple of weeks" past the last episodes. 

As for Parker herself, Hernandez says the 58-year-old actress is “an icon. I mean, she's so well-known and recognizable, and then to be in the same room with her and doing these scenes with her, it was incredible.”

He continued, “After a while, you're just working with a great actor, and that's the fun of it. And someone who has the vision of the show too, you know, she's wearing the executive producer hat and thinking about the next scene and the setup and the outfits and everything too, so it was fascinating to watch her work.”

SEX AND THE CITY. Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett
Everett

Though Hernandez and Parker have on-screen chemistry, their characters may not be endgame — season 2 of And Just Like That… has already teased the return of Carrie's former fiancé Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Fans previously saw photos from filming in which the exes even shared a kiss

And Just Like That... returns June 22 on Max.

