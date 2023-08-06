Ana Navarro Visits Joy Behar in the Hamptons: 'Take a Little Time to Enjoy the View'

"Joy & I will see you all when Season 27 begins," Navarro said of filming 'The View'

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on August 6, 2023 08:11PM EDT
Ana Navarro Visits Joy Behar in the Hamptons
Photo:

Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty

Ana Navarro just couldn't stay away from Joy Behar!

The View co-host decided to travel to the Hamptons to see her colleague this weekend, as seen in photos of their reunion on her Instagram Sunday.

Ana Navarro Visits Joy Behar in the Hamptons

“It’s only been two days since @theviewabc Season 26 ended, and we missed @joyvbehar already,” Navarro, 51, explained of her post.

She posted two selfies featuring Behar, 80. The television hosts sweetly smiled in the first photo and then Navarro shared a pic of her kissing Behar on the cheek. Navarro sported a yellow top and gold hoops, while Navarro opted for a black shirt.

Ana Navarro Visits Joy Behar in the Hamptons

@chacha_cardenas and I stopped by and paid her and @berniebehar a visit,” she wrote in the caption, speaking of Behar's dog, who she named after Sen. Bernie Sanders. “And the day went on from there. Aperol Spritz were on the menu. Two and counting…”

Navarro shared a photo of entrepreneur Lee Schrager holding The View co-host's dog ChaCha while on a walk outside. She also included a photo of one of the aforementioned Aperol Spritz with friend Ava Clark in the background as they sat at the kitchen table.

The daytime talk show host ended her caption with a message for viewers: “Joy & I will see you all when Season 27 begins. Until then, ‘take a little time to enjoy the view.’”

As Navarro said, The View wrapped up filming season 26 on Friday — the first season she appeared as a permanent co-host after nearly a decade on the show. She was named a permanent co-host in August 2022. 

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 05: Ana Navarro attends the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' 7th Annual Voice Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on May 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Greg Doherty/Getty

Navarro had been a regular on The View since July 2013, first as a contributor on the Emmy-winning ABC daytime talk show and then as a weekly guest co-host, a position she nabbed in November 2018. She appeared this last season in a similar capacity as she had previously, filling in a few days a week like on Fridays.

Being offered the gig as a permanent co-host was an honor, she told PEOPLE in September 2022, even after all these years. "The platform that The View affords is unparalleled," the political commentator explained. "And for me, representation is something that guides my life. I know how much it means to me — as a young Nicaraguan immigrant who came here as a refugee — to see Latino woman like me on television every day, speaking her mind."

"This show, The View is a place for diverse opinions, diverse life experiences. Having different women from different walks of life and different life experiences is very important. So when given the opportunity, how could I not accept it?"

