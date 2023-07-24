Ana Navarro Calls Ron DeSantis’ Claim That He Has Nothing to Do with Florida Slavery Curriculum ‘Bull----’

“Shame on you people in Florida!” Navarro said on “The View” Monday. “How dare you try to whitewash slavery?”

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
Published on July 24, 2023 03:45PM EDT
The View co-host Ana Navarro did not hold back on her anger with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s new academic standard that requires middle schools to teach Florida students that enslaved people “developed skills” that “could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Following DeSantis’ defense of the new curriculum standards on Friday, Navarro, 51, launched into a frustrated and fiery criticism against the policy and the governor’s recent comments that he was not involved in the creation of the new academic standard. 

“I live in Florida, I have been spitting mad about the culture wars that Ron DeSantis has been creating, so when he says he has nothing to do with it, that's bulls---,” Navarro said on Monday’s show before the audio cut out for five seconds to censor her profanity. “He has created the environment that's led to this.”

“What they say is the updated standards now say that enslaved people developed skills that could be applied for their personal benefit. Slavery was the darkest moment of American history. Our biggest shame,” she continued. “People got torn from their homelands. Men, women, newborns, put in the bowels of ships, shackled, made to row from Africa to America, then brought here and sold like chattel, separated from their children, beat, whipped, worked to death, raped. How dare you? Shame on you people in Florida! How dare you try to whitewash slavery?"

Navarro, a Republican political strategist and commentator, has been vocal about her disapproval of DeSantis and his policies before, publicly citing her disagreement with the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation he has enacted during his tenure as governor in January. Still, her impassioned comments on Monday’s episode of the popular daytime show was her most overt criticism of the politician. 

“When you don’t have freedom, you don’t have anything,” she added. “And for this man, Ron DeSantis, whose apparently only skill that he’s acquired is lying and creating culture wars that he thinks are going to make him president — they’re not, buddy. That’s why you’re 30 points down.”

Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is vying for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Navarro’s comments came during the “Hot Topics” segment of the show after the co-hosts watched a video of DeSantis' defense of the curriculum and denial of his involvement in its development. 

“I didn’t do it and I wasn’t involved in it,” he said on Friday during a press conference. Speaking about what the curriculum will look like in practice, he said, “They’re probably going to show that some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life," DeSantis added that "scholars" put together the standards, which he said were "rooted in whatever is factual."

Whoopi Goldberg, The View’s moderator, also commented on the topic, calling DeSantis a “disgrace.”

“We're telling you this history, it's our American history, because you need to know so we don't repeat it. And here you come, DeSantis, trying to repeat it,” she said. “You know what? As long as the Smithsonian is standing, as long as there are books, as long as there are families, because, remember, we didn't have books, all these stories come to us from our families. You don't call our families liars. They know what happened, because their grandma's grandma's grandma’s grandma told them. You, sir, are — I can't even say the word — you're a disgrace.”

The segment also included a video of Vice President Kamala Harris’ reaction to the new educational guidelines when she spoke at a convention on Thursday, calling the policy one that promotes “revisionist history.” 

Kamala Harris

"Speaking of our children, extremists pass book bans to prevent them from learning our true history – book bans in this year of our Lord 2023," Harris, 58, said. "And while they do this, check it out, they push forward revisionist history."

"Just yesterday in the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery," Harris continued. "They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it."

The standards at the center of the controversy, which were approved Wednesday, come in response to the state's 2022 “Stop WOKE Act,” which stated that race must be taught in “an objective manner” that does not “indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”

The measure pushed far-right lawmakers' rhetoric that teaching Black history makes White people feel ashamed, instructing that no student should be made to feel “guilt” or “responsibility” for actions previously committed by members of the same race.

According to the new education guidelines, middle school teachers must now teach students about “the various duties and trades performed by slaves (e.g., agricultural work, painting, carpentry, tailoring, domestic service, blacksmithing, transportation).” A benchmark clarification listed in the standards includes the note that teachers should also instruct that enslaved people developed skills, “in some instances... for their personal benefit.”

