'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro Reveals Before-and-After Photos of Skin Transformation: ‘Not a Paid Partnership'

Ana Navarro is pulling back the beauty curtain.

On Wednesday, The View co-host, 51, shared the three-step plan she follows since turning 50 — and photos of the incredible transformation.

“This is not a paid partnership. I pay for my stuff,” Navarro wrote alongside a series of before-and-after photos of recent treatments. “A lot of you comment that my skin looks better and ask me what I’m doing,” she wrote before sharing her regimen.

“Three things: 1. @carloswolfmd injects my forehead and crows-feet with Daxify (longer lasting Botox),” she began, referencing a product that is marketed to have a six to nine month frown line treatment duration, which is significantly longer than the three to four months Botox promises.

The television host then shared her second step. “Since turning 50, I religiously use sun-screen, retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid serums. I wish I’d started sooner,” she admitted.

Navarro then talked about the third and final step in her plan: Morpheus 8.

“I’ve completed the three treatment package of Morpheus 8,” she wrote. “I get it with the amazing @dermandbeautynp at Dr. Wolf’s office in Coral Gables,” she said before explaining more about the procedure.

“Morpheus 8 is micro-needling and high-frequency heat applied with a pistol type thingie. Looks like an electric glue-gun. The idea is that it promotes your skin’s own collagen growth. To tell you the truth, I don’t really see much of a difference when I look in the mirror. But when I saw these photos, I was like whoa!” she said.



Navarro also shared what the post-treatment experience is like — and why she chooses it over surgery.

“After the treatment, my face is very red for about three hours, and I have to stay out of the sun for a couple of days,” she explained.

“It’s not cheap,” Navarro continued, “though it’s a hell of a lot cheaper than surgery.”

“I’m not recommending anything. I’m just sharing what I’m doing,” she advised before adding: “What I would recommend is that if you are going to do injectables or Morpheus 8, you do your research and find a reputable place. Injectables gone wrong is not a good look. Ok. That’s all.”

Navarro has relished sharing her opinions on The View, where she was named a permanent co-host last August after contributing to the show for nearly a decade.

Being offered the gig as a permanent co-host was an honor, she told PEOPLE last year.

"The platform that The View affords is unparalleled," Navarro explained. "And for me, representation is something that guides my life. I know how much it means to me — as a young Nicaraguan immigrant who came here as a refugee — to see a Latino woman like me on television every day, speaking her mind."

She added, "This show, The View, is a place for diverse opinions, diverse life experiences. Having different women from different walks of life and different life experiences is very important. So when given the opportunity, how could I not accept it?"