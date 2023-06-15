Ana de Armas Heats Up the Beach in Greece in a Blue and White Bikini and Matching Coverup

Ana de Armas was all smiles in sunny Greece on Thursday.

The Ghosted star, 35, was spotted wearing a cream-colored Louis Vuitton bikini top paired with blue-and-white patterned bottoms. She topped her swimwear with a matching coverup that was a blue and white knit dress with ties up the side.

de Armas, an ambassador for the fashion house, often turns to the designer for red carpet looks. When she attended the 2023 Golden Globes in January, she wore a bejeweled black gown, accessorized with diamond earrings and a diamond-and-emerald bracelet from Louis Vuitton’s high jewelry collection.

The Oscar nominee also brought Old Hollywood glam back in March, when she attended a pre-Oscar party in a nude David Koma look. She wore a sequined mid-length slip paired with matching pointed-toe stilettos. Gold bangles and a green structured clutch with gold details finished the look.

Ana de Armas. Mega Agency

In February, de Armas told Vanity Fair she believes social media has a negative impact on Hollywood stardom.

"I feel like the new generations don't have that concept [of mystery surrounding fame], because of social media," de Armas said.

"There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone," she explained. "For the most part, we've done that to ourselves — nobody's keeping anything from anyone, anymore."

de Armas noted that she only has an Instagram page because the current Hollywood environment requires one.

Ana de Armas. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"At this point I only have Instagram, and I barely use it because I just feel like things are always wrong on social media. If it was up to me, I would delete Instagram right now, but I can't," she told Vanity Fair. "I understand that I'm not just an actress. I have other brands that I'm working with and I have other commitments. It's been good for Blonde and for films that I want to talk about."

After starring in Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, de Armas reunited with her Glass Onion and The Gray Man co-star Chris Evans for Apple TV+’s Ghosted. They finally learned to “like each other” on screen while making the movie, de Armas told PEOPLE in April. The romantic action comedy starred de Armas as a secret agent who falls in love with Evans’ everyday farmer.

"I thought it was very refreshing and new and unexpected for people to see Chris in this position of not being the one in control and strong and saving the day," de Armas said. "For me, it was a lot of fun — a lot of work and a lot to do, but it was really cool."