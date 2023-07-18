Hot Sleepers Are 'Obsessed' with This Top-Rated Blanket That ‘Keeps You Cool All Night’ — and It's Just $22

Sleeping in a hot environment can make getting a good rest feel impossible. And while a cooling blanket can't stop your hot flashes, it certainly can help you feel less sweaty, especially when combined with a pair of cooling sheets. Fortunately, Amazon customers have found an “amazing” blanket that will save hot sleepers from tossing and turning at night — and they’re calling it a “lifesaver.”

The AmyHomie Cooling Blanket is woven from 100 percent natural bamboo that feels silky smooth and is comfortable to sleep under, even on the hottest nights. Its lightweight construction also makes it breathable, so the heat won't get trapped while you're snuggled up inside. Plus, the bamboo fabric is moisture-wicking, which hot sleepers will appreciate.

The popular blanket comes in a variety of colors, including neutrals such as dark gray and white, and cute pastels like purple and periwinkle blue. While sale prices vary depending on the color you opt for, right now you can snag the light gray throw for just $22.

AmyHomie Cooling Blanket in Light Gray, $22 (Save 43%)

Also worth noting? The throw is easy to clean. Just wash it in the laundry bag that’s provided and tumble dry it on a low setting.

Though it's easy to be skeptical about a blanket that touts the ability to keep you cool through the night, more than 4,500 shoppers have given the throw a five-star rating and claim you’ll wake up refreshed, sweat-free, and well-rested.

“I’m obsessed with this blanket. I actually have four,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s really nuts how it stays cool. No idea how they do it, but I tend to be hot all the time so I love it.” Another shopper added, “This bamboo blanket is a wonder! It really does keep you cool all night.” They went on to say that they no longer toss and turn in bed, and finished off by saying that they are now getting “a full night's sleep.”

A third reviewer who is a hot sleeper explained they always kicked off their blankets, especially in the summertime. “After buying this blanket, that is no longer the case,” they wrote. “It keeps me at the perfect sleep temperature. It's the ‘Goldie Locks’ of blankets: not too cold, not too hot, but actually just right.”

Add the AmyHomie Cooling Blanket to your Amazon cart today while it’s on sale, and keep scrolling to shop the throw in more colors.

