Amy Winehouse's Band Announces Show in Late Singer's Hometown Ahead of What Would've Been Her 40th Birthday

The Amy Winehouse Band will perform "a special evening in honour of Amy's 40th birthday" at the venue KOKO in Camden, UK

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on September 11, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Amy Winehouse arrives at The BRIT Awards 2007 in association with MasterCard at Earls Court 1 on February 14, 2007 in London
Amy Winehouse. Photo:

Dave Hogan/Getty

Fans of Amy Winehouse can celebrate what would've been the late singer's 40th birthday in her hometown with her former band.

On Monday, The Amy Winehouse Band — made up of several actual musicians who once performed alongside the "Valerie" singer — announced a special concert in Winehouse's Camden, U.K. hometown to honor her life ahead of when she would've turned 40 on Sep. 14.

Billed as "a special evening in honour of Amy's 40th birthday" set to celebrate her "music, life and legacy," The Amy Winehouse Band will deliver the special performance at the venue KOKO in London's Camden neighborhood on Dec. 22.

Amy Winehouse performs onstage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on August 5, 2007 in Chicago
Amy Winehouse.

Roger Kisby/Getty

According to a Ticketmaster U.K. post on social media, tickets first become available during a presale on Thursday — a.k.a. Winehouse's actual birth date — before a general sale on Friday.

The Amy Winehouse Band is made up of bassist Dale Davis, guitarist Hawi Gondwe, drummer Nathan Allen, horn player Henry Collins, saxophonist and flutist Jim Hunt and vocalist Bronte Shande.

The group frequently performs a setlist of Winehouse's catalog in concert, and they're currently touring Europe with shows in Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Norway and more locations before the celebratory KOKO show in December.

Amy Winehouse performs on the Main Stage at T in The Park on July 13, 2008 in Balado,Kinrosshire, Scotland
Amy Winehouse.

Ross Gilmore/Redferns

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning at her home in London in July 2011 at the age of 27. Throughout her career, the singer-songwriter notched hit songs with "Rehab," "Back to Black" and "Valerie," earning six Grammy Awards along the way.

Her life and career will be chronicled in director Sam Taylor-Johnson's upcoming biopic Back to Black, which stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse, whose "vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame" will be explored in the film, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Taylor-Johnson, who directed the first installment of the popular Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, confirmed in July 2022 that she'd be directing Back to Black, which shares the name of the singer's second and final studio album.

Amy Winehouse performing on stage
Amy Winehouse. Chris Christoforou/Redferns

"This is a dream movie to helm," the filmmaker wrote in an Instagram caption at the time while sharing a post from Deadline, which first reported the news. "I'm ready, let's go … #amywinehouse #backtoblack."

Writer Matt Greenhalgh wrote the screenplay, while Studiocanal is producing with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward, alongside Tracey Seaward, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project has also received support from Winehouse's estate.

In a statement to EW, Taylor-Johnson said her "connection to" Winehouse "began when I left college and was hanging out in the creatively diverse London borough of Camden."

"I got a job at the legendary KOKO club, and I can still breathe every market stall, vintage shop and street," she continued. "A few years later Amy wrote her searingly honest songs whilst living in Camden. Like with me, it became part of her DNA."

