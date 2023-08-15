Amy Schumer Wishes Pal Jennifer Lawrence Happy Birthday with 'Trailer Trash' Doll Photo: 'Never Change'

The actress and comedian wished her longtime friend a happy 33rd birthday on Tuesday with a hilarious Instagram post

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
Updated on August 15, 2023 03:28PM EDT
In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Presenters Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence speak onstage during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10, 2016. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

Amy Schumer appears to be roasting Jennifer Lawrence on her birthday.

As the Hunger Games actress turned 33 on Tuesday, Schumer, 42, posted a photo of a "Trailer Trash" doll, complete with blonde braided pigtails, heavy blue eye makeup, a plaid tie-front top, short shorts with a zigzag hemline — and a pet pig under one arm.

"Happy birthday Jennifer! #neverchange," Schumer captioned the funny post, seemingly addressing the Kentucky-born Oscar winner.

Among the comments was one from fellow actress/comedian Amy Sedaris, who wrote, "Hahahahhaha."

Lawrence and Schumer first delighted fans with their friendship when they started going on vacation together and popped up at some concerts, including Billy Joel’s in 2015.

The two stayed close ever since, and revealed in January 2016 that they'd finished co-writing a script for which the real-life friends would play sisters. Lawrence previously hinted on the plot details of the movie, calling it “funny,” “dirty” and “real.”

Lawrence was also one of the A-List guests at Schumer’s February 2018 wedding to Chris Fischer, where the Joy actress said she was “sobbing.” Schumer and Fischer were also guests at Lawrence's wedding to Cooke Maroney back in October 2019.

Two years later, the friends came together to show their support for abortion rights at the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C., back in October 2021.

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence
Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence in 2021. Amy Schumer/Instagram

Both Schumer and Lawrence are parents of one. The Trainwreck star and Fischer share 4-year-old son Gene David, while Lawrence and Maroney have a son named Cy, who was born in February 2022.

In March of that year, Schumer chatted with PEOPLE (the TV show!) at the New York City premiere of her Hulu series Life & Beth, where she opened up about the parenting advice she has given both Lawrence and friend/costar Michael Cera.

"It's just about failing," she said. "It's like stand-up [comedy]. You mess up so bad."

"It couldn't go much worse than what we named our son initially," Schumer also teased of originally naming her son Gene Attell. "But they're doing great. They really are both just such clear, natural parents."

