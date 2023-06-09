Amy Schumer is the most recent celebrity to say she used Ozempic for weight loss, and she's sharing what side effect made her stop taking the medication.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the comedian and actress, 42, said that she previously tried Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes.

It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

“Like a year ago, I tried it,” she told Cohen, 55. “I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t].”

The most common side effects with medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are nausea and diarrhea, and sometimes it can cause vomiting or constipation, Ania Jastreboff, M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale University, previously told PEOPLE.

Because of the side effects, Schumer decided the medication wasn’t for her. “And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me.’ But I immediately invested [in it] because I knew everyone was going to try it,” she added.

The Life & Beth star then shared her opinion on fellow celebrities “lying” about taking Ozempic for weight loss, noting her own transparency when it comes to her health journey and cosmetic procedures.

“Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the f— up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop,” she said. “Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”

Last year, Schumer talked about her decision to get liposuction during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea.

"I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything," she said at the time.

But "cut to turning 40 after having a C-section," and the Trainwreck star changed her mind. Schumer said that between her difficult pregnancy with son Gene, 3, the C-section during his delivery and her endometriosis, she started thinking about liposuction. And then, after she had her uterus and appendix removed in September to finally end her endometriosis pain, she decided to go through with it.

"I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good," Schumer told Handler, adding that she wanted to be honest about getting plastic surgery.

"I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery," she said. "It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it."

